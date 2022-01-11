Speaker to highlight human connections

January is National Mentoring Month.
In observance, Tekamah-Herman Schools is bringing nationally-known motivational speaker Joe Beckman to town on Monday, Jan. 17, for a series of age-appropriate talks on inclusion and making connections.
Beckman will speak to different groups of students throughout the day. Parents are invited to an evening talk that centers on connecting with your kids, the community and each other.
The free event starts at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Child care for school-aged children will be available in the school cafeteria.
Elementay Counselor and TeamMates coordinator Jodi Hansen said Beckman spoke at a TeamMates event earlier in the year and his dynamic message struck a chord. Local organization members began the process of bringing Beckman and his message to area families.
Over the last 18 years, Beckman has spoken in over 2,000 schools and his message has reached over a million people.
His most recent book is titled “Just Look Up—Five Life-Saving Phrases Every kid Needs To Hear.”
Beckman’s message is based on the observation that even though social media makes more connections possible, those connections are superficial. As such, kids feel more alone than ever before.
Beckman has made it his mission to reclaim human connection in school communities throughout the world. Combining humor, authenticity, heart and soul, Beckman shares five specific phrases he believes all kids—and adults—need to hear.
His appearance is sponsored by Tekamah-Herman Schools and the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation.