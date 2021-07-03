 Skip to main content
Special meeting July 6, 6 p.m.
breaking top story urgent

Special meeting July 6, 6 p.m.

Tekamah City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday night, July 6, to discuss Mayor Ron Grass’ recent decision to veto the acceptance of the pool construction bid from Eriksen Construction. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at City Auditorium.

On Thursday, Grass submitted a letter outlining his decision. In it, he said he vetoed the measure because sufficient funding for the work is not yet in place.

“I am in favor of building the pool,” he said, “but I cannot place the city in a position of not being able to finish the project because of a lack of funding.”

Grass said the last time the city overextended itself was seven years ago when the library addition was built. At one point during that project, the contractor walked off the job because he hadn’t been paid. He said money was improperly shifted from the water and sewer department to pay the shortfall, money that has not been repaid.

During the June 24 council meeting when the bid was accepted, proponents of the measure said the project is short roughly $40,000. Eriksen's bid included $25,000 contributions from them and from Maslowky Grading, the company that will do the dirt work for the job. Proponents say the additional money could be provided in a number of ways, including an item in the upcoming 2021-22 budget, or through the purchase of a premium bond. The pool task force also has pledged to raise another $25,000 in addition to the $50,000 they already have.

