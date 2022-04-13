Spring Fling egg hunt to feature 20,000 eggs

The best Easter egg hunt this side of the Mississippi River is the main attraction at the 12th annual Spring Fling, hosted by Master’s Hand Candle Co. on Saturday, April 16.
Over 20,000 prize- and candy-filled eggs are waiting to be found at the shop a mile south of Tekamah on Highway 75.
Hunts for different age groups are slated for every half hour, starting at 10 a.m. when 0-2-year-olds get their turn.
Other times and ages include: 10:30, 3-4 years; 11, 5-6 years; 11:30, 7-8 years; 12 noon, 9-12 years; 1 p.m., 13 through adult. The 1 p.m. shift is the only hunt for the oldest age group and a variety of age appropriate prizes are available for them, too.
At 1:30 the schedule restarts with 0-2 year-olds. Then its 3-4 years at 2; 5-6 years at 2:30, 7-8 years at 3 and wrapping up with 9-12 year-olds at 3:30.
But its more than Easter eggs.
Tekamah Lions Club will be selling food on the grounds. Also on the bill are face painting, bounce houses and a host of family-friendly fun activities.
Oakland Lions Club is hosting an Easter egg hunt for area children at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Oakland Heights. The grassy expanse outside the center will be littered with eggs stuffed by residents of the facility’s assisted living center. In case of inclement weather, the hunt will be held indoors at the Oakland-Craig gym.
Three age groups are planned, 0-3, 4-5 and 6-8.