Spring is a great time for renewal and fresh starts, and that is exactly what will happen at Decatur’s Fitness Club over the next few months.
A small committee is looking at the Decatur Fitness Club (located inside the Sears Center) to assess the workout space and equipment. The committee met with James Kerwin, sales rep from Push Pedal Pull on Tuesday, March 21. Many great suggestions were made by the committee for how the fitness club can better meet the exercise needs of the community by replacing obsolete equipment and adding new types of equipment.
“There are many new innovations in exercise equipment,” said committee chair Judy Connealy. “And these committee members know what will improve exercise routines for the Fitness Club’s users.”
Once the club’s rehab is complete, a grand opening will be held to introduce the community to the new equipment and demonstrate how to use it.