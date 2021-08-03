Staff gearing up for first day of school at Tekamah-Herman

The first day of the new school year is getting closer and closer. You can tell by the growing amount of activity on the school calendar.
First day of school is Aug. 19. Classes will dismiss at noon that day. The computer roll out for grades 9-12 will be Tuesday, August 17. Freshmen will get their computers at 6 p.m. Grades 10-12 will follow at 7 p.m. The place of pickup, as well as forms, will be announced soon.
The first day of fall sports practice is Aug. 9. As in the past, prospective athletes must have a physical, parental permission and proof of insurance before they can participate. The necessary forms can be found on the school’s Web site: www.thtigers.org. More information is available at the school office which, for now, is located in the Career Education Center.
That’s an example of the flexibility that will mark the start of the 2021-22 school year.
Construction continues on the $12 million addition at the high school. Administrative offices will be located in the new wing, as will the new science classrooms.
The work is expected to be completed in time to use the new facility at the start of the second semester. But staff and students have to get through the first semester first.
Some aspects of the construction project should be ready right away. The art room has moved from the basement into the former welding shop, and the elementary music room is the former ag classroom. Both rooms became available when the CEC opened. The art room’s move enables the school to keep all of its fine arts programs in the same area.
Unlike last year, students and staff will not be required to wear masks inside the building. Superintendant Dan Gross said the district will continue its practice of following the guidance of the local public health department and base any decision on health conditions locally.
Gross said the school’s pandemic plan is available on the school’s Web site.
As of Friday morning, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included Burt County as one of six in Nebraska listed with substantial spread of COVID-19. “Substantial” is the third highest of the CDC’s four descriptors. Thurston County also is listed as substantial, while Washington and Dodge counties both are listed in the high category. Cuming County is listed as low.
CDC data posted Friday morning had every county in Nebraska with zero cases per 100,000 residents and zero deaths per 100,000 residents over the previous week.
On its Data Tracker website, the CDC defines high-transmission counties, shown in red, as those with more than 100 cases per 100,000 people during the previous week, or a positivity rate of 10 percent or more. The CDC defines substantial transmission as 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over the preceding seven days, or places where between 8 percent and 10 percent of tests are positive for infection over that period. Those counties show up in orange.
Some of the Nebraska counties with substantial or high transmission, like Burt County, may not have a large number of COVID cases. In counties with smaller numbers of residents, even a relatively small cluster of cases can skew the numbers. Rates also can fluctuate from week to week.
But cases on the whole have been on the rise in Nebraska for more than a month. Last Wednesday, the state reported an additional 1,406 cases over the preceding week, an average of about 200 new cases a day. In early to mid-June, the state was recording between 200 and 400 cases a week.
Dr. James Lawler, a co-executive director of the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Global Center for Health Security, told the Omaha World Herald last week that increasing vaccination is the most important way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
“We really would be done with the pandemic that way,” Lawler said. “The sad fact is that’s all within our grasp. We just need to reach out and take it.”
Even with breakthrough cases among vaccinated people apparently increasing, the vaccines still prevent most such infections and virtually eliminate the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the delta variant. As of Wednesday, 49.9 percent of Nebraskans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the state’s report.
The CDC says 54.2 percent of Burt County’s population over the age of 12 has been fully vaccinated.
The CDC released guidance last week calling for the use of masks indoors, even among the fully vaccinated.
Gross said he isn’t going to get caught up in the latest masking controversy.
It’s become so politicized, I’m not going to go there,” he said. “We’re going to be as normal as we can and see where it goes.
“If we have to change something, we will.”