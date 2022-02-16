Stan Pearson

Funeral services for Stanley W. Pearson, are set for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, 10:30 a.m., at the Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. A visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Lincoln, Nebraska. The 84-year-old Oakland man passed away Feb. 8, 2022, at Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland.
Stan was born June 29, 1937, in Oakland to Arthur and Anna (Young) Pearson. He graduated from Oakland High School in 1955.
On May 21, 1967, Stan married Kathleen Meyer in West Point. They lived in Oakland until the late 1980s before moving to Lincoln and then moving to Loveland, Colorado. In 2015 Stan moved back to Oakland.
Stan was a go-getter, a hard worker. He loved working with his hands whether it be carpentry, gardening or fishing. He enjoyed visiting with old friends, family and making new friends and loved watching Husker football games.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Gina K. Pearson; son, Roger Pearson; parents, Arthur and Anna; and sister-in-law, DeLoise Pearson.
Stan is survived by his grandson, Drake Pearson of Loveland; brothers: Delwyn Pearson, Kenneth (Billye) Pearson all of Oakland; nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to Oakland Fire and Rescue or the donor’s choice.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.