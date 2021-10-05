 Skip to main content
Stanton, O-C, stop Tiger netters

A long trip to Stanton Sept. 28 resulted in an even longer trip home for Tekamah-Herman’s volleyball squad.

The Tigers dropped both ends of an East Husker Conference triangular with Oakland-Craig and the host Mustangs.

Stanton stampeded to a 14-25, 25-14, 25-15 win in the opening match of the evening.

Elena Jetensky posted a dozen kills for the Tigers. Brynn Schmidt added nine as Rylee Lawson passed out 20 assists.Aubrynn Sheets led the T-H defense with 15 digs, Schmidt added 13.

Sylvia Cunningham, Stanton’s 6-foot middle hitter, led both sides with 14 kills.

Oakland-Craig hit the Stanton gym as the second-ranked team in Class C2 and the Knights showed why.

O-C swept the Tigers 25-17 and 25-18, then did the same to Stanton by scores of 25-14 and 25-19.

Kennedy Pagels notched five kills to pace Tekamah-Herman. Lawson was credited with nine assists, Jetensky collected 10 digs and two ace serves.

Brandi Helzer posted seven kills for O-C, Bailey Helzer added six more for the Knights who improved to 15-5 on the year.

Tekamah-Herman carried a 6-11 mark into tournament action at Raymond Central last Saturday before starting a stretch of East Husker contests. Pender is slated to invade the Tiger gym tonight, Oct. 5. The Tigers visit North Bend on Thursday and head to fourth-ranked Wisner-Pilger on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The conference tournament is slated to begin Oct. 14 at sites hosted by the top four seeds. Final round matches are set for West Point-Beemer High School on Saturday, Oct. 16.

