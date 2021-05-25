State berth escapes Tigers following successful season

Tekamah-Herman’s boys golf season came to a disappointing close at the Class C District 2 tournament played May 18 at Oakland Golf Club.
The Tigers carded a 378 to place eighth in the 15-school tournament.
Playing perhaps their best tournament of the season Oakland-Craig won the district title by shooting a 327. Their score was two shots better than the runners-up from Columbus Scotus. Aquinas Catholic squeaked past Archbishop Bergan for the third spot, 331-332. O-C, Scotus and Bergan all qualify for the Class C state tournament, played May 25 and 26 at Kearney Country Club in Kearney.
Bishop Neumann will bring the low team score to Kearney. The Cavaliers carded a 308 while winning the District 1 tournament played at Crooked Creek Golf Club in Lincoln.
In District 2, Bergan’s Brady Smith led the individual qualifiers, winning the district title with a 2-under par 70. It took an 80 to crack the top 10 and qualify for a spot on the state grid.
Brock Rogers was the low man for the Tigers, shooting an 85. Jed Hoover came in at 92 while Eldridge Jensen shot a 95. Thatcher Zink carded a 106 and Caden Booth completed the Tiger card at 114.
Class C District 2
Team Results
1. Oakland-Craig, 327; 2. Columbus Scotus, 329; 3. Aquinas Catholic, 331; 4. Archbishop Bergan, 332; 5. Logan View, 351; 6. David City, 356; 7. Arlington, 369; 8. Tekamah-Herman, 378; 9. North Bend Central, 379; 10. Cedar Bluffs, 381; 11. Boone Central, 390; 12. Ft. Calhoun, 401; 13. Twin River, 415; 14. Clarkson/Leigh, 418; 15. Madison, 439.
Individual Top 10
1. Brady Smith, AB, 70; 2. Nicklaus Fleming, CS, 72; 3. Carson Thomsen, O-C, 72; 4. Connor Schlueter, NBC, 74; 5. Tylen Jakub, AC, 76; 6. Jake hagerbaumer, LV, 76; 7. Gunnar Ray, O-C, 76; 8. Jaylin Jakub, AC, 79; 9. Nolan Fleming, CS, 80; 10. Patrick Arndt, CS, 80.