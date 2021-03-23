State Ed dept. releases draft health standards

Students starting in grade school would learn about gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes according to a draft of state health education standards released March 10.
The proposed health education standards for students in kindergarten through 12th grade released by the Nebraska Department of Education strive to ensure students get a comprehensive health education, Cory Epler, chief academic officer for the department, told the Lincoln Journal Star.
That means standards cover everything from maintaining and improving health, how students can advocate for themselves and others, how to prevent disease, form healthy relationships and reduce or avoid risk-related behavior, Epler said.
As part of that, first grade students would learn to define gender, gender identity and gender-role stereotypes.
This is the first time the state department has created health education standards, which schools will have the option of adopting after they’re finalized.
Tekamah-Herman Superintendent Dan Gross said it was still very early in the process, “but this is something our board will have to take a look at.”
The proposed standards suggest that in third grade, students would demonstrate ways to “promote dignity and respect for people of all genders, gender expression and gender identity, including other students, their family members, and members of the school community.”
Third grade students would also define sexual orientation and discuss the range of ways people express their gender and how gender-role stereotypes may influence behavior.
In fourth grade, students would be asked to differentiate between sexual orientation and gender identity and distinguish between sex assigned at birth and gender identity and how they may or may not differ.
In sixth grade, students would be asked to define and explain differences between cisgender, transgender, gender non-binary, gender expansive and gender identity and define sexual identity and explain a range of identities related to sexual orientation.
The issue comes up in standards in later grades as well, something Epler said was designed around the idea of looking at issues from multiple perspectives and being inclusive. That’s been particularly important as part of the department’s focus on educational equity and looking at everything it does through an “equity lens,” he said.
“We want to be mindful of all students, their different backgrounds and family structure,” he said.
The teams that developed the standards relied heavily on an advisory team with a range of expertise, including medical doctors, psychologists and other experts in mental and behavioral health. The teams that created the draft include health, physical education and family consumer science teachers, as well as school nurses and school psychologists.
The department is seeking feedback on the draft, and there will be opportunities for public input that could alter or change the standards. The State Board of Education will likely discuss the standards during its meeting April 2, and the public will be able to offer feedback online through the summer. A final vote on proposed Nebraska Health Education Standards depends on the direction of the state board. At the earliest, it would occur during the Fall 2021
The standards are available at the department’s Web site: education.ne.gov.
Comments/input on the Nebraska Health Education Standards can be provided via e-mail to nde.standardsinput@nebraska.gov; or by postal mail to: Nebraska Department of Education, P.O. Box 94987, Lincoln, NE 68509-4987
A public input survey is available through the department at https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8dI1y2pRSfXlG8R
Patti Gubbels, who represents Burt County as the District 3 representative on the State Board of Education, told the Plaindealer that the draft of the proposed standards that was released to the public on March 10 is the first step in the department’s standards review process.
“Gathering public input is an important component of all content area standards development,” she said. “Using one of the recommended methods to share thoughts or concerns about the proposed standards assures they will be considered as part of the standards’ review and rewrite process.”
State law requires the Nebraska Board of Education to approve standards in core subjects that include math, science, reading, writing and social studies.
Such standards aren’t required for fine arts or health and physical education, Epler said. That means while districts must adopt the core standards, the new health education standards would be recommended for districts but not required. The state education department created its first fine arts standards in 2013.
The day after the draft was released, Gov. Pete Ricketts called the sex education portions of the Nebraska Department of Education’s proposed health education standards “politicized,” saying they should be scrapped.
“The new standards from the department would not only teach young children age-inappropriate content starting in kindergarten, but also inject non-scientific, political ideas into curriculum standards,” he said in a prepared statement.
He said they represent a “significant shift” in the approach to health education, and that many of the themes should be left to parents to discuss with children at home.
Ricketts takes issue with the human growth and development section, which includes teaching about gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and gender stereotypes.
It also includes instruction in sexual development and activity, including learning about puberty, reproduction, abstinence, birth control and preventing sexually transmitted diseases.
Ricketts, who has often gone head-to-head with the state teachers’ union, supports school choice. He doesn’t have control over the state education department. The state Board of Education, elected by voters, oversees the Nebraska Department of Education and hires the commissioner of education.
Ricketts said the draft standards were developed with the help of “political activists” and without the input of “mainstream organizations,” though he didn’t say what organizations.
The draft standards cover much more than gender identity, however, including environmental and community health, food and nutrition, the importance of exercise, getting a good night’s sleep, substance-abuse prevention and disease prevention.
There’s also a focus on social, emotional and mental health that delves into managing emotions and anger, understanding and dealing with bullying, suicidal ideation and peer influence. The standards list how to safely use digital and social media.
The standards talk about different types of family structures and modeling ways to treat all people with dignity and respect.
As early as third grade, students discuss racial biases and stereotypes and in sixth grade how prejudice, discrimination, intolerance and bias can lead to gun violence. In seventh grade, students would talk about “isms” — such as racism, ageism, classism, sexism.
The standards would also tackle good and bad touch, consent and abusive and healthy relationships.
Sexual development and activity are included, too, with standards on sexual reproduction, abstinence, birth control and preventing sexually transmitted diseases.
“I think what’s really important in the standards is that we’re working to insure students have the knowledge and skills to make healthy decisions and to be prepared as they leave us,” Epler said.