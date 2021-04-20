State, ELV push pause on J&J vaccine

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department joined the rest of Nebraska’s health departments on Wednesday, announcing that it is pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services also will stop administering the vaccine after federal recommendation due to six instances of severe blood clotting in recipients, including one in Nebraska.
“While only six instances of this severe blood clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the J&J/Janssen vaccine across the U.S., the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation,” it stated in a press release Tuesday.
Last Thursday, DHHS, Nebraska Medicine and the Douglas County Health Department met with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug and Administration about the blood clot diagnosis in a Nebraska resident.
CDC and FDA released a joint recommendation to pause the use of the vaccine to allow for more investigation Tuesday. CDC will have a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to review the cases, while FDA will review the analysis.
“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” their report read. “This is important, in part, to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan for proper recognition and management due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”
The report stated that all six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, with symptoms appearing six to 13 days after vaccination. The vaccine caused a type of blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis in these cases, which the report called “extremely rare.”
Three Rivers PHD, which covers Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, said in a press release Tuesday that it also would adhere to CDC and FDA’s recommendations.
As of Tuesday morning, no recommendations have been made to pause the use of Pfizer and Moderna, the two other major vaccines previously approved by the FDA.
Recipients of any COVID-19 vaccine who experience reactions should report their condition to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
CDC and FDA answered questions at a media briefing Tuesday that is available on FDA’s YouTube channel. The organizations also will continue to provide information.
The local announcement came the same day as Elkhorn Logan Valley’s first walk-in clinic in Tekamah was held. Health department officials have said they are seeking to host more walk-in clinics and are attempting to find a site for a permanent clinic in Tekamah. Last week’s clinic helped raise the health department’s count of vaccinated individuals. As of Friday morning, 35 percent of the district’s 43,944 residents above the age of 16 had been fully vaccinated.
Friday morning’s figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services showed Burt County recording nine of its 663 positive cases in the last 14 days, eight were diagnosed in the last week.
State health officials say the highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first found in South Africa, known as B.1.351, has now been found in Nebraska.
The first case of the variant was recently confirmed in a Lancaster County resident, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Friday. News of the discovery of the variant comes as about 524,000, or just over 35 percent of Nebraskans, have been fully vaccinated by Friday, the agency said.
As of Friday morning, DHHS was reporting 167 people in the hospital statewide with COVID-19, one lower than a week ago.
Friday morning’s numbers from DHHS showed 215,792 positive diagnoses of the virus since the pandemic began. Of that count, over 77 percent of them, 166,309, have recovered
Statewide, DHHS reported Friday morning 523,938 people had received both doses of vaccine, up nearly 125,000 from the week before. It takes two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to be fully effective. The two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are more than 90 percent effective at preventing infection after people are fully vaccinated with two shots, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine is around 75 percent effective.
Statewide, 1,245,745 doses had been administered of the 1,468,970 that have been received to date.