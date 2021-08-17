State Fair 4-H exhibits due in Extension office

Can you believe school is starting and with that, the Nebraska State Fair is close behind!
All Burt County 4-H members are reminded to bring their non-perishable exhibits and any supporting information that goes with them to the Extension Office by 4:30 p.m. Friday, August 20. We will have entry tags printed to put on them when they arrive. Please make sure every item of the exhibit has the 4-H members name and Burt County on it just in case the entry tag falls off, etc.
Perishable items like foods and garden items need to arrive between 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23. Don’t come late as these exhibits will be loaded up quickly to get entered in Grand Island for judging yet that day. Make sure you’ve got all the supporting information attached as you did for county fair.
These exhibits will return to the Extension Office after Labor Day and will be available for pick up Wednesday-Friday September 8-10. Please make plans to get your exhibits ASAP because we do not have storage space to keep them!
Besides some excellent exhibits going to the State Fair we have a few individuals competing in the 4-H Fashion Shows and presentations. Of course there will be 4-H & FFA livestock competing for honors in various shows at the State Fair and we wish all our 4-H members the very best! The 4-H weekend of the fair is the first weekend, August 27-29 while FFA will show over Labor Day Weekend.
If you are looking to save a few dollars, you can purchase online gate admission by going to: https://www.statefair.org/buy-tickets Make sure you shop around on the site since adult ticket prices vary at the gate depending if you are going on any of the weekend days or during the week it’s less expensive than the online price. Youth ages 6-12 are $3.00 online or at the gate and ages 5 and under are free. Seniors (ages 60 and over) are $5 any day. It’s a pretty cheap entry for all you can see and experience at the Nebraska State Fair, so check it out!