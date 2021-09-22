State fair exhibits are back, please come and take them home!

All our static state fair exhibits are back from Grand Island and we need every 4-H Family to stop by as soon as possible (i.e. NOW!) to get your state fair exhibits! We have NO storage space and we already had to move them into the extension office as the meeting room across the hall was needed for meetings!
Foods and horticulture entries will have their ribbons, recipes and comment sheets to pick up. Maybe you can talk with your neighbors or club members and have one person pick up your state fair exhibits and materials and save mileage!
2022 4-H Planning Meetings!
Oct. 4: Burt County 4-H Horse Planning Meeting 6:30 Bill Larson Building, Oakland
Nov. 22: Burt County Livestock and General 4-H Planning Meetings, Burt County Courthouse, Tekamah 7:00 p.m. 4-H Livestock meeting – 1st floor; General 4-H 2nd floor.
Everyone is welcome to attend any of these meetings and help plan the 4-H program for 2022! Bring your calendars, sports and activity calendars and let’s make the 2022 Burt County Fair even better!
Become a 4-H Youth Leadership Ambassador!
Attention high school age youth! You are invited to be part of the Nebraska 4-H Youth Leadership Conference Ambassador Team.
As a part of this group you can be a voice on the youth perspective, develop and practice leadership skills that you can take back to your communities, and collaborate with extension staff and 4-Hers across the state to plan & implement the 4-H Youth Leadership Conference!
The deadline for applications for the Ambassador team is Friday, Oct. 15, 2021! Apply at: https://go.unl.edu/2022ylcapp.
If selected, the first meeting will be Sunday, Nov, 7, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. CT (via Zoom). After that meeting the group will meet monthly to plan a conference experience for you and other high schoolers across the state! The 4-H Youth Leadership Conference will be held June 24-26, 2022, at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp in Halsey, Nebraska.
If you have questions or would like to know more please contact Julie Kreikemeier (julia.kreikemeier@unl.edu) or Stacey Keys (stacey.keys@unl.edu)!
Launching Nebraska-nauts
Nebraska 4-H is excited to be hosting Launching Nebraska-nauts on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Raising Nebraska in Grand Island! This once-in-a-lifetime experience will feature learning opportunities, guest speakers, and exhibits all centered around an in-flight education downlink connecting students across Nebraska to astronauts aboard the International Space Station!
Students of all ages and classes of all grade levels are invited to participate. A limited number of people will be able to attend the live, in-person event at Raising Nebraska, but satellite sites will also be selected across the state where students and educators may join in person. Interested in attending the live, in-person event at Raising Nebraska? Registration is now open and available at 4h.unl.edu/launching-nebraska-nauts. Activities, mission briefing and the opportunity to host a site are all exciting options with this brand new program. Don’t miss out! Get your students involved in this one of a kind experience!