Bret-Brenneis

Bret Brenneis of Tekamah was among 102 players taking part in stroke play qualifying on Tuesday for the state junior match play tournament played at Oakland Golf Club last week.

 Photo courtesy of Brooklyn Brenneis

The 31st annual Nebraska Junior Golf Match Play Championships were held last week at Oakland Golf Club. Bret Brenneis of Tekamah was joined on the course by Tekamah-Herman teammate Brock Rogers as well as Thomas Maline, Colton Thomsen, Gunnar Ray and Ian Lundquist of Oakland-Craig. With the cut at plus-7, Lundquist advanced to the Round of 32, the only area player to do so, by shooting a 2-over par 74 which tied him for fifth place. Rogers came in at +13, 85 while Brenneis carded a +29, 101. On Wednesday, Lundquist defeated Omaha’s Porter Topp 6 and 5 in the Round of 32 and Will Mullin of Omaha 5 and 3 in the Round of 16. On Thursday, he was defeated 5 and 3 by Norfolk’s Jake Kluver in a quarterfinal match. Reed Mallack of York and Josh Kramer of Omaha were slated to play in Friday’s championship round.