The 31st annual Nebraska Junior Golf Match Play Championships were held last week at Oakland Golf Club. Bret Brenneis of Tekamah was joined on the course by Tekamah-Herman teammate Brock Rogers as well as Thomas Maline, Colton Thomsen, Gunnar Ray and Ian Lundquist of Oakland-Craig. With the cut at plus-7, Lundquist advanced to the Round of 32, the only area player to do so, by shooting a 2-over par 74 which tied him for fifth place. Rogers came in at +13, 85 while Brenneis carded a +29, 101. On Wednesday, Lundquist defeated Omaha’s Porter Topp 6 and 5 in the Round of 32 and Will Mullin of Omaha 5 and 3 in the Round of 16. On Thursday, he was defeated 5 and 3 by Norfolk’s Jake Kluver in a quarterfinal match. Reed Mallack of York and Josh Kramer of Omaha were slated to play in Friday’s championship round.