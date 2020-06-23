Sure you can go to the ball game.
Yesterday, June 22, most of Nebraska, including Burt County, started what Gov. Pete Ricketts called “Phase 3,” in the state’s reopening process.
Under the new guidelines, fan attendance for youth and school games now falls under the same limit as gatherings and attendance is no longer limited to household members only.
Contact team sports may begin practice and games on July 1.
The new measures also affect bars, restaurants, bottle clubs and gentlemen’s clubs will be able to seat 100 percent of rated occupancy. Patrons will be required to be seated while on premises unless placing an order, using the restroom or playing games.
A maximum of eight individuals comprises a party. Groups larger than eight will need to split into multiple tables.
Food may be consumed at bar seating. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals, so self-serve buffets and salad bars are still prohibited.
Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, etc., will be allowed.
No indoor or outdoor gathering can exceed 10,000 people. Indoor gatherings will be limited to 50 percent of rated occupancy, outdoor gatherings will be limited to 75 percent of rated occupancy,
Gatherings include, but are not limited to, indoor or outdoor arenas, indoor or outdoor auctions, stadiums, tracks, fairgrounds, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, large event conference rooms, meeting halls, indoor theaters, libraries, swimming pools or any other confined indoor or outdoor space.
Groups shall be no larger than eight individuals. Six-feet separation between groups moves to guidance.
Plans for reopening or expanding to new capacity limits must be submitted to the local health department and approved for all indoor and outdoor locations/venues that hold 500 or more individuals, Tekamah City Auditorium, for example, before reopening is permitted. The reopening plan must contain planned number of guests, how the location will meet social distancing guidelines and sanitation guidelines.
Parades, carnivals, midways, dances, street dances and beer gardens remain prohibited under Phase 3, however, parades where patrons remain in their vehicles and the public doesn’t line the streets are permitted.
Plans also address phased-in approach to reopening long-term care facilities.
For months, people have been prevented from visiting long-term care sites.
“This short-term solution has helped to protect lives and has kept the number of coronavirus cases down, however, we know that this approach cannot last forever,” the governor said last week. “Long-term isolation is challenging for anyone and can have a significant impact on the mental health of our most vulnerable.”
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has developed a Long-Term Care Coronavirus Phasing Guidance for responsibly easing restrictions in LTC facilities while coronavirus remains in communities across Nebraska, said Felicia Quintana-Zinn, deputy director for the Division of Public Health at DHHS.
The plans mirror the Directed Health Measure phases to allow facilities a standardized way to determine when they should ease restrictions. The decisions will be based off of their community data. Guidance has three phases that include considerations such as visitation, communal dining and group activities.
All LTC facilities are currently considered to be in LTC Phase 1. If their local health district is currently under DHM Phase 2, LTC facilities can move to LTC Phase 2 now if they meet the criteria under the LTC Phasing Guidance. That infrmation was not yet available to teh public late last week. In order to move to LTC Phase 3, a care facility must be located in a local health district under DHM Phase 3, complete baseline testing of their staff, and meet other criteria under the LTC Phasing Guidance.
If a positive case of coronavirus is identified at a facility after progressing to another phase, the facility must work with the local health department to determine whether circumstances require the facility to return to Phase 1.
Test Nebraska resources are being offered by the state to help facilitate baseline testing of staff and residents at no charge to facilities for specimen collection materials, laboratory testing, and PPE. LTC facilities must register for testing online. The State will schedule facilities for testing and will distribute test kits and PPE to facilities through the local health departments. Facilities and the local health departments will receive reports of test results
Salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and tattoo parlors/body art facilities are limited to 75 percent of rated occupancy under the move to Phase 3.
Both workers and patrons are still required to wear masks at all times, except for those cases in which services are performed on patrons’ faces.
At wedding and funeral reception venues a maximum of eight individuals is allowed in a party. Groups larger than eight must split into multiple tables.
Self-serve buffets and salad bars are prohibited. Venue staff must serve food directly to all individuals.
Limited dances or other social events requiring guests to gather outside of their respective tables in guidance.
All restrictions on elective surgeries also have been removed as of June 22.