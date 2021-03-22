State moving to Phase 2 in vaccine effort

Your turn may be here before you know it,” Angie Ling, incident commander for Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
She was speaking during Gov. Pete Ricketts’ weekly Friday press conference. The governor said the state will be moving to Phase 2 in the state’s vaccination schedule starting today, March 22.
But in order to be vaccinated, you have to be registered.
Anyone in Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s’s four-county area over 65 years of age who wants on the department’s notification list to get a vaccine can register online at through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services at vaccinate.ne.gov; or through the health department at https://bit.ly/2MAHBvB. Adding your name to the list does not mean making an appointment for a vaccination, rather, it ensures that you will be notified of updates as they are available.
Those interested in registering will need to provide their name and contact information, date of birth and answer health questions used to help determine priority group eligibility. Any information entered is strictly confidential and used solely for this purpose. Friends, family and caregivers are encouraged to assist others with vaccine sign-up if needed. The DHHS information line can assist those with limited technology, language or Internet access, and is available by calling 531-249-1873 or toll free at 833-998-2275.
The move Phase 2 opens up vaccination to roughly 350,000 Nebraskans. Gov. Ricketts said over a fourth of them have already been vaccinated because they fell into a Phase 1 tier.
And Phase 1 is finishing rapidly.
Anyone in the 1B tier, not just seniors, had been eligible for COVID-19 vaccination since March 15, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department announced last week. Previously, the department, like many in the state, had been targeting vaccinations to older Nebraskans. The department’s announcement opened up vaccination opportunities to a wide range of residents, including: school staff, first responders, utility workers, grocery and food processing workers and transportation sector workers, among others. Next on the priority list will be Phase 1C, which targets congregate living facilities such as jails and homeless shelters.
The brisk vaccination pace is due largely to the amount of vaccine being delivered to the state. Ling said over 25,000 Pfizer doses and over 18,000 Moderna doses are delivered to Nebraska weekly. She said starting March 29, Johnson & Johnson doses delivered to the state will be dedicated to Phase 1C recipients.
Phase 2B, which includes anyone over the age of 16, is tentatively slated to begin in early May. The governor said Friday exactly when that date is will depend on how quickly the state moves through 2A.
State figures show 16.5 percent of the 43,944 residents over the age of 16 in the Elkhorn Logan Valley four-county service area had been vaccinated by Friday morning.
So far, Nebraska has stuck to its prioritized plan of vaccinating first those who need it the most.
“Our plan works for Nebraska,” Gov. Ricketts said Friday.
It works for the Centers for Disease Control, too. The CDC said recently that Nebraska was number-five in the country for vaccinating vulnerable populations. Ricketts said nearly 72 percent of the state’s most vulnerable have already been vaccinated.
In addition to health departments, some area clinics and pharmacies are also receiving COVID-19 vaccines, but the amount of vaccine they have changes rapidly. People in the current category are asked to check with their physician’s office and/or local pharmacy to see if they have vaccine appointments available
Although three brands of vaccine currently are being distributed around the state, health officials urge Nebraskans to take advantage of whatever brand of vaccine is being used and get vaccinated as soon as they can.
DHHS reported Friday morning 206,639 people had received both doses of vaccine, up 40,000 from the week before. It takes two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine to be fully effective.
Statewide, 668,522 doses had been administered of the 823,255 that have been received to date. DHHS figures show 16 percent of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received both doses.
In its first update in a month, ELV reported on March 15 Burt County had 46 active COVID cases among its 657 total since the pandemic began a year ago. The county has seen 11 deaths.
Friday’s figures from the DHHS showed Burt County had seen 14 of its total cases in the last 14 days.
Statewide, 205,814 people had tested positive for the virus as of Friday morning, according to the DHHS. The department says over 77 percent of them, 159,102, have recovered.
DHHS reported 132 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday morning.
State health officials remain adamant that anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine and get tested. Nebraskans are reminded to wear a mask, watch your distance, wash hands often, and avoid the 3Cs—crowded places, close contact with others, and confined spaces—every time you’re away from home.