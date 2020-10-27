The Nebraska Department of Economic Development last week announced changes to the granting process for its Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.
In a press release, a department spokesman said due to the projected impact on the fund’s future receipts, awards will be limited to preliminary planning studies for future construction and rehabilitation projects
A CCCFF grant was among the projected revenue sources for Tekamah’s pool construction project. A bond issue of up to $3.8 million is on the general election ballot for Tekamah voters. Part of the bond money was to be used as a matching amount for the grant.
Bond proponents say approving the bond does not signal an immediate start to construction. Voters approved a bond issue for renovations at City Auditorium in 2016 but work didn’t start until 2019 when all of the funding was in place. Further, proponents say grant applications are not guaranteed to be successful. The delay also gives the pool committee a chance to apply for additional grant funding for which they were not previously eligible.
The pool project also can be scaled back, if necessary, to make the best use of the available funds.
A competitive program, DED administers Civic and Community Center Financing Fund grants to municipalities on an annual basis, with the goal of fostering quality of life in Nebraska communities.
The department’s decision was based on the projected impact on the fund’s future receipts due to COVID-19.
The release stated that DED does not expect this limitation to carry into future application cycles. If the bond passes, the committee plans to reapply for the 2021-22 cycle.