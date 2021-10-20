A graveside service for Steve Curley will be held on Oct. 23, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Craig Cemetery, Craig, Nebraska. He passed away on Oct. 9, 2021, in West St. Paul, Minnesota, at the age of 69. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Steven Howard was born on June 27, 1952, at Fort Collins, Colorado, to Richard D. and Edith L. (Valder) Curley.
Steve graduated with his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from Kansas State University. His master’s degree was in agronomy, a field of study and work that he loved. It was the perfect combination of being outdoors and meeting with people all over the country. Steve was an exceptional agronomist and earned the distinction of being a Certified Professional Agronomist (CPAg). Among the companies he worked for were A & L Labs, United Suppliers, Helena Chemical, Rosen, and Tessenderlo Kerley.
He served as a captain in the U.S. Army at Fort Hood, Texas. Steve enjoyed his time in Texas tremendously, especially the warm weather and line dancing.
Steve was a talented singer and enjoyed many kinds of music, which was always a huge part of his life. From a young age, he was interested in learning to hunt, as well as all the safety steps and gun care. He said his favorite animal was the pheasant. Steve was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed the freedom of the road from time to time. Most all, Steve loved his family and did everything he could for them.
Steve married Cindy (Copeland) Strait on Sept. 8, 1984, in Des Moines, Iowa. He is survived by Cindy and their three children, Erin, Sean, and Tabitha. Steve is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Chris and Kevin Finson; his brother and sister-in-law, Brad and Glenda Curley; nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews, many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
To honor Steve’s work in agronomy, the Steven H. Curley Memorial Fund has been established at Kansas State University. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502. Please indicate fund M47367. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials.
Ludvigsen Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.