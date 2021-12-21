Storm brings high winds, rain

A fast-moving storm blew through eastern Nebraska and western Iowa Wednesday afternoon, but Burt County escaped some of the storm’s fury.
Law enforcement confirmed two tornadoes touched down near Oakland at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Both were short lived but some damage occurred. The National Weather Service received reports of three-inch tree limbs being broken off in Oakland as well as broken power poles.
The sightings also set off tornado sirens in Tekamah, Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said.
Although no tornadoes materialized here, the city was buffeted by high winds. A gust of 62 miles per hour was recorded at the official weather station at Tekamah Airport, but a 75 miles per hour gust was reported to the National Weather Service by Tekamah Fire and Rescue about two miles south of Tekamah.
The storm also dumped more than a half-inch of rain on Tekamah in less than a half-hour.
Although a few downed tree limbs were reported and a large mature tree was split in half near the city’s north edge, more damage was seen in Decatur.
The village’s Hillcrest Cemetery had a number of its mature pines broken in half several feet off the ground. The wind also damaged outbuildings and scattered lawn ornaments throughout the village.
Elsewhere, winds swept across the Sioux Gateway Airport at about 81 miles per hour at 4:24 p.m. By around 4:30 p.m., a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground in rural in Thurston County between Pender and Winnebago. Tornadoes also were reported across the river in Harrison County, Iowa.
The impending storm led school officials to end the day early, students at Tekamah-Herman were sent home at 2 p.m., for example.
The storm also created several power outages. A Nebraska Public Power District spokesman said Craig had 51 customers experience an outage at 5:41 p.m. that lasted for approximately 25 minutes
As of 11 p.m. Wednesday night, six NPPD customers in Tekamah were without power.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. NPPD had approximately 4,576 customers without power, most of them in southeast Nebraska.
Burt County Public Power had crews out making repairs Wednesday night as well.
“We were very lucky with this storm,” BCPPD general manager Jon Dockhorn said. “Right after the storm we had 1,406 customers without power. The major reason was that NPPD lost a transmission line.” Dockhorn said BCPPD was able to isolate the damaged line and restore power to all but one residential customer that night.
“NPPD had extensive damage in the area, but we expect that to be repaired to the point that we can restore service to our last customer today,” Dockhorn said Friday morning.
Cuming County PPD out of West Point also experienced significant damage. Dockhorn said the lcoal utility sent a crew over there to help until all of their customers are restored.
“I want to thank our customers for their patience and understanding during these major storm events while we work to restore service,” he said.