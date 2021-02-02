Storm drops a foot of snow

You might say Mother Nature underpromised and overdelivered.
Friday wasn’t calling for much snow, but as predicted amounts increased over the following 48 hours, Monday provided lots of it.
One of the largest snowstorms to hit the area in several years blew through town Jan. 25. The National Weather Service reported a foot of snow in Tekamah, one of several eastern Nebraska and western Iowa communities hitting double figures in snow depth.
But for the most part, people were ready for it. Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick said his office received few calls for assistance on Monday.
“It went alright,” Nick said. “We only had a couple of vehicles stuck on Highway 32. Getting around was slow, but things worked out fine.”
Burt County Emergency manager Andrew Donawa agreed. He said the biggest decision involved the courthouse. County officials decided to close the building at noon, citing the safety risk of the public trying to come in to do business.
The courthouse wasn’t the only thing closed.
Tekamah-Herman Schools cancelled Monday’s classes very early on Monday, before a flake had fallen. Class was called off for another day early Tuesday after conditions were assessed again. School cancellations also cancel any activities. Tuesday evening’s girls basketball game against Omaha Mercy was rescheduled to Feb. 8.
The storm also triggered a snow emergency in Tekamah. The city has had a snow emergency ordinance in place since November of 2007. It generally goes into effect any time it snows more than two inches, but the ordinance does require a formal declaration from the street supervisor or his designee..
Street Superintendent Matt Deemer told Tekamah City Council Thursday night he contacted radio stations in West Point and Blair and Omaha television stations KETV and WOWT regarding the emergency, as the ordinance requires.
During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on any city street. Plowing is then worked out by priority area.
The ordinance also allows the street department to alter the plowing plan in the event of an emergency. Deemer said Thursday that two rescue squad calls were received during the storm. He said the fire and police stations are considered a priority and are kept clear of snow during a storm. He also said a city vehicle plowed a path the squad to both of its destinations.
A snow emergency remains in effect for 120 hours from when it stops snowing or until accumulated snow has been removed by the city, whichever comes first. Any vehicle left parked in violation of the code may be removed by the city police or city street supervisor or his designee.
Main Street had been cleared by Wednesday morning. Deemer said 225 loads had been hauled off by Thursday night. He expected another 150 to be hauled over the coming days.
City codes also require snow to be removed from sidewalks within certain timeframes.
Residential sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after the storm ends. In the business district, sidewalks must be cleared within five hours unless the snowfall stops overnight, in which case, sidewalks must be cleared by 10 a.m.
Residents also are asked to keep fire hydrants clear of snow. Any outdoor utility meters also should be kept clear.
Snow and ice buildup on a natural gas meter can create a safety hazard and effect the flow of natural gas to furnaces and other appliances. To avoid trouble, gently remove snow and ice from on and around the meter with your hands or a broom. Gas meters and regulators are durable and designed with the weather in mind, but snow should not be removed from a gas meter with a shovel, ice pick or any other tool.
Customers who aren’t comfortable removing ice buildup themselves can call Black Hills Energy. They’ll do it for you at no charge. Other home safety tips and suggestions can be found at the company’s Web site: www.blackhillsenergy.com.
Postal officials also remind patrons that snow must be cleared from around mail boxes to allow the mail to be delivered.
Homeowners also are reminded to check furnace and/or stove vents. If vents are partially blocked by snow and ice, carbon monoxide can build up inside a home. Signs of a potential carbon monoxide leak can include, but are not limited to, flu-like symptoms, such as a scratchy throat, runny nose, headache, drowsiness or nausea.