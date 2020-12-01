Surfacing 17th St. needs residents’ approval to add an assessment
One major construction project is on the clock for the City of Tekamah and another could be soon.
Tekamah City Council last Tuesday heard a timeline for construction of the city’s new swimming pool. Voters approved $3.8 million in bonds for the job during last month’s general election.
But it was the prospect of additional street work, paving roughly four blocks of 17th St. running north from P, that drew the most discussion. Neighbors in the area attended the meeting to impress upon the council the need for a decent street.
They called the street, “dangerous,” due to its narrow width and deteriorating condition.
They also called it an impediment to development, citing at least half a dozen potential building lots in the area that are practically inaccessible because of the street’s condition.
City Engineer John Zwingman, with Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, couldn’t agree more.
“When they say the road is bad, they’re right,” he told the council. “It doesn’t meet current design standards and would be highly ranked on any (priority) list.”
Zwingman, who inspected the area with Street Superintendent Matt Deemer and Water Superintendent Tony Daugherty, came prepared with a proposal for paving the street. A 24-foot wide seven-inch thick concrete surface running 1,180 feet up the hill from P Street is estimated to cost $537,500.
Zwingman said an asphalt surface, which likely would be cheaper, is not a viable option for the job because of the narrow width. Because the street has to be widened, the area would not drain properly and accumulating moisture would eventually eat into the street.
Deemer said a concrete surface is the best answer.
“There are enough band-aids up there,” he said. “This needs to be done right.”
The concrete surface would include curb and gutter drainage as well as new storm sewers that would tie into existing sewers at P St.
But then there’s paying for it.
Zwingman said there are three good options. The first has the city absorbing the entire cost. The other two involve assessing the adjoining property owners for the cost of paving. Under either of those two methods, the city still pays for about half of the work to cover grading, sewers, intersections, etc.
The difference between those two is how they start. The city can initiate the process or the property owners can through a petition. If the city starts it through the creation of a paving district, a public hearing will be called and if more than half of the property owners object, in writing, the paving district is scrapped.
If the property owners present a petition to the council showing at least 60 percent support for a paving district, the council has few options but to accept it, Zwingman said in his 26 years as an engineer, he’s never seen it happen.
Working with the numbers he submitted last week, he pegged the cost to adjoining property owners at $10 per foot of frontage every year for 10 years. City lots are 140 feet by 70 feet. A plat map of the city shows the long side of the lots abutting the street, creating a possible assessment of $1,400 per year, per lot. The assessment can be deferred to allow for potential development, for example. The assessment stays with the lot, not with the owner, but the assessment must be disclosed to a potential buyer.
The council decided to table the matter until it sees an indication of support from area residents.
But 17th isn’t the only problem child among the city’s streets. To help prioritize capital expenditures, for streets and other necessary projects, the city entered into an agreement with ACES to develop a capital improvement plan.
Engineers would meet with city department heads. to create a list of capital projects, equipment and major studies. Those items then would be ranked by priority and estimated costs and methods of funding developed.
“It’s a road map for you guys,” Zwingman said. “You look three to five years out and see what your needs are.”
As for the pool, a meeting is expected this month to discuss design details. Design documents are expected to be submitted in March to the state for review. Bids are expected to be sought in April with a contract awarded in June of 2021. Construction can begin following the completion of the swim season that year. A grand opening is tentatively slated for Memorial Day weekend of 2022.
In other business Nov. 24, the council:
—Approved an agreement to charge Tekamah-Herman Schools $10,000 for a building permit for its expansion project.
Under the city ‘s fee schedule, the permit originally was slated to cost $27,500. A change to the schedule added Nov. 12 allowed the council to discount building permit fees for any political subdivision, nonprofit organization or tax-exempt entity at the council’s discretion.
The city already has accrued over $9,800 in costs from the project.
—Heard first reading of Ordinance 1304 which would require the use of demolition permits.
The intent is to make sure demolition projects follow certain procedures.
The council also passed upon third reading an ordinance refining the job description for the building inspector/zoning administrator.
—Approved a new rental agreement with Stealth Broadband for equipment space on the city’s water tower. The company intends to provide wireless Internet connectivity to rural Tekamah customers. It becomes he second company, and is expected to be the last, to provide such service using the city water tower. The limitation was set to help prevent signal interference between equipment of both renters.