Street questions get answered

Questions about getting repairs for the streets were asked by a Craig village resident at the August board meeting.
It was explained that the board was working on getting repairs for the water system and didn’t want to dig up just-repaired streets to carry that out. Mapping of all water lines has been completed by JEO, the consulting firm hired to do the work, but there were questions that need clarification.
The village received $16,548 under the American Rescue Plan Act. For audit purposes, this stimulus money from the federal government to aid recovery from the COVID pandemic needs to be carefully tracked. A separate account was approved to hold the money. It cannot be used for salaries, but could be used for infrastructure projects. Village Clerk Megan Unwin explained that once money from the water grant started being used, all water meters need to be in working order. Approval was given for an additional 15 meters to be purchased.
On a roll call vote, the package of all new ordinances was approved.
In other business, Aug. 28 has been set as a fall cleanup day. A dumpster will be available starting at 9 a.m. until at least 2 p.m. for village residents. Free will donations will be cheerfully accepted.