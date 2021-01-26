 Skip to main content
Strictly routine at Craig village board meeting
Winter village board meetings in Craig are typically quiet, routine ones. The January meeting was no exception.

Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa gave a presentation on county needs for emergency management and requested a representative for an Incident Management Team. Melissa Pedersen volunteered.

Donawa further explained that county radios currently are analog and should be replaced with digital ones. He wants to “bring Burt County into the 21st Century.”

With obvious pleasure, Donawa shared that on Jan. 12, the Craig Rescue Squad was awarded a “Life Saving Award” for their response to an accidental shooting injury at a local hunt club.

Representing the fire department, Gary Carson requested and received local approval for a liquor license for the 2021 Firemen’s Ball. All parties are aware that it might not happen on the third Saturday in March as planned due to the coronavirus.

Village Clerk Megan Unwin explained that the USDA has requested additional information on the water grant application. She also said new Nebraska codes have been sent out from the state and a workshop is scheduled in mid February.

Bart Meyer, village maintenance man, explained that since Craig’s sewage lagoon system was a non-discharging one, the village was exempt from the requirement of having a certified wastewater operator.

The leak between the telephone building and residence to the north continues to be elusive, but its source will continue to be investigated.

Dirt has been added to the base of south wall at the Craig Community Center with more still needed. A small, interior leak still seems to be present, based on the water running down the outside of the building.

The operating account has an end of month balance in excess of $123,000. The quiet, routine meeting ended 31 minutes after it started.

