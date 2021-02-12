Subdistrict tourney brackets announced

The Nebraska School Activities Association on Thursday released official pairings for the 2021 girls subdistrict basketball tournaments.
Tekamah-Herman is in the C2 Subdistrict 3 tourney, hosted by Guardian Angels Central Catholic and will take on the top-seeded Bluejays on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Howells-Dodge and Wisner-Pilger are on the opposite end of the bracket.
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and Oakland-Craig girls will both take part in the C1 Sudistrict 5 tourney at North Bend Central. LVSS was slated to take on Arlington in a Monday evening play-in game for the right to play the host Tigers on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Oakland-Craig takes on West Point-Beemer at 7:30, the second meeting in five days between the Knights and Cadets.
East Husker Conference tournament champion BRLD will host the C2 Subdistrict 4 tournament and will take on Omaha Nation on Tuesday in Bancroft with the start time to be determined. Pender and Wakefield are on the opposite end of that bracket.
The 12 subdistrict champions in both C1 and C2 will be joined by the four highest nonwinners, based on the wildcard point averages, to seed a 16 team bracket for eight district championship games. District finals will be played Feb. 26 at a neutral site agreed upon by both schools.
Those eight winners advance to the state tournament set for March 2-6 in Lincoln.