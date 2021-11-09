Substitute teaching a meaningful experience

Being a sub is in no way tied to being an underwater craft. It is short for being a substitute teacher.
In the spring of 2021, shortly after I had received both doses of the Modera vaccine, I contacted the Oakland-Craig secondary principal, Michelle McGeorge Burton, asking if subs were needed.
She said, “YES!”
My adventure began.
Burton was very thoughtful in my placement, scheduling multiple days in the same third floor classroom of Lonnie Lierman, a social studies teacher. He was very helpful and ran me through all the technology that would be required for me to use. Phone numbers were supplied for in-school support. He said good bye as he left for a track meet.
I was secretly terrified. So much has changed.
In decades past, taking attendance was easy. You consulted a roster, wrote down the names of students who weren’t there on a slip of paper which was then put in a clip on the exterior of the classroom. Not now.
Attendance starts with stopping at the office where a very pleasant lady, Coleen Denton, hands out a laptop computer with a charging chord. I clutch the silver device in one arm, juggling a lunch bag, purse and coffee in the other. My destination is three flights up. I can sure tell most of my life is spent on one level.
To take attendance, one must find a power outlet, plug in the device and open the lid.
Sounds simple, but it can be like a treasure hunt to find a plug. Upon opening the device, a screen comes on with the first log-in required. Proceeding to the school’s Web site, I finally found the substitute teacher tab and logged in there.
Then the real fun started. The program that O-C uses for attendance is the only program I have ever seen where boxes can and need to be left blank. You see, a blank box is the default ‘present’ for attendance. Nowhere on the attendance page of the computer or in the full page of attendance instructions was that indicated. (It has now been changed, thanks Mrs. Burton.) Every other form I have ever seen will not allow a form to be submitted with blank boxes. The first day, I just called down to the office with my attendance, admitting defeat.
The second day, I was to show one video clip to two or maybe three morning classes with it additionally scheduled for the last class. A class in the middle required a different one. I successfully got the projector on and got the video to show on the screen, but couldn’t get the audio to an adequate sound level. I asked one of the students and he was able to solve that technology problem.
Success. Until the last period that is. Where that link went, I’ll never know. While I consider myself fairly good with computers, I have very little experience with Apple products. They are different. I left a note explaining my video omission. It was embarrassing.
My husband said when reading this, “You do have a master’s in learning technologies and library science.”
I sighed.
That spring, I worked only a handful of days. I made it through but felt inadequate. In the fall, I again received text messages from Burton starting with “Certified Subs.” Guess I must not have done too badly as I was not removed from their list. Or maybe they are just that desperate.
The kids are great. Sometimes they are a little too chatty, but generally get right to work after I read the assignment. I read from the teacher’s sub plans things like, “Complete the Bell Ringer on Canvas and send a screenshot to me.” At first, I did not understand what assignments I was giving. I would read the given text with the students launching into action. I think I am learning more than the students are.
One day, I had recess duty on the elementary playground. There was a bench there labeled “Buddy Bench.” A child would sit on the bench if they wanted someone with whom to play. Invariably, another child would come ask if they wanted to play.
It was heartwarming.
Another activity that was new to me was the John Baylor ACT Test Prep. The students had five minutes to complete what to me was a challenging math worksheet, could confer with a partner for three minutes, with me reading the answers to finish.
Now I struggled with advanced math. These kids really seemed to enjoy the challenge. They explained that these activities would help them when it came time to take the ACT, a standardized test used for college admissions in the United States.
Their drive to learn and improve was inspiring. Something at this district is clicking as their rating on “Great Schools” is a 6 out of 10 overall. Test readiness and college readiness both score a 7 and this is with a 41 percent of students being from low income homes. Impressive.
Will I respond again to Burton’s texts asking for sub coverage? Most likely. The junior and senior high students at Oakland-Craig are a respectful, engaging and attentive group. Additionally, every day I have worked there, a staff member has thanked me for filling a slot.
Now some people have a hard time finding meaning in their retirement. Not me. I’m a sub.
Love livin’ in Craig.