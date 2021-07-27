Sue Schommer

Memorial services for Susan S. Schommer were held Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Burial followed at the Baptist Cemetery. 1.5 miles south of Uehling on Highway 77. The 55-year-old Uehling woman passed away July 15, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Sue was born July 5, 1966, to Joseph and Mary Ida (Chapman) Wisnieski in Fremont and was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. Sue attended and graduated from Dodge High School in 1984. In 1985, she joined the United States Army Reserves and served for 11.5 years. In 1988, Sue was blessed with her son Kyle Walton. On May 31, 1996, she married Ron Schommer in Fremont and moved to Uehling.
Sue belonged to the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary. She served as an EMT for Uehling Fire and Rescue for 18 years and served on the planning committee for the Village of Uehling. Sue’s passion was watching and supporting her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time at the farm in Spencer, Neb., fishing, reading, gardening and canning. Sue will always be remembered for her kind, loving and generous soul.
She was preceded in death by father Joseph B. Wisnieski, grandson Nathan Draft.
Sue is survived by her husband Ron; son Kyle (Amanda) Walton or Tekamah; step-son Brian P. Schommer; step-daughter Erin Schommer Draft; mother Chida Wisnieski; grandchildren Darian Draft, Addison, Kenzington, Bryghem Walton; siblings Stephen Wisnieski, Mary (Kevin) Janata, Peggy (Bill) Allen, Alice (Ken) Ritzdorf, Joe (Beth) Wisnieski, Janice (Jeff) Bart, Dan (Brenda) Wisnieski, Matt (Chris) Wisnieski, Mike (Brandy) Wisnieski; brothers-in-law Leonard (Anne) Schommer, Tom (Linn) Schommer, Rick (Teresa) Schommer, Steve Schommer; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Uehling Fire and Rescue.
Arrangements were under the direction of Dugan Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com