 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Summer ball sign-ups set
featured top story urgent

Summer ball sign-ups set

BasemanTaggingRunnerColor

Tekamah-Herman Baseball/Softball Association has announced the sign-up dates for this summer’s teams.

Families may register their children on any of the following dates:

Sunday, Jan. 23, 12-3 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 26, 4:30-7 p.m.; or Saturday, Jan. 29, 4-7 p.m. All three sessions will be held at Career Education center at Tekamah-Herman Schools.

Families are asked to bring two checks to the registration session. One is for the registration fee while the other is a concession stand deposit. That stand deposit will remain at $100 per child. The deposit will be returned if the family takes a turn in the concession stand. Each player also will be required to sell 20 raffle tickets which will be handed out upon registration.

For more information, contact Ashley Olson at 402-870-2158.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debby Knittel
Community

Debby Knittel

Services for Debra Jean Knittel will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 66-year-old Tekamah…

Dick Goll
Community

Dick Goll

Private family services will be held at a later date for Dick Goll. He passed away Dec. 24, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.

Robert Rice
Community

Robert Rice

Word has been received of the death of Tekamah native Robert Rice, EdD., who passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2021, from complications of ch…

Cliff Morrow
Community

Cliff Morrow

A celebration of the life of Cliff Morrow will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in the north gym at Tekamah-Herman High School. A lu…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News