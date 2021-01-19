 Skip to main content
Summer ball sign-ups to start
Summer ball sign-ups to start

Registration sessions for this summer’s baseball and softball teams in the Tekamah-Herman Ball Association start this Sunday, Jan. 24.

The first of three sessions is set for 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Tekamah-Herman’s Career Education Center on main street.

Families may register their children then, or at either of the other two scheduled sessions: Wednesday, Jan. 27, 4:30-7 p.m.; or Sunday, Jan. 31, 4-7 p.m. Those sessions also will be held at the CEC.

As in the past, a $100 concession stand deposit will be collected at registration. Association officials ask that two checks be brought to registration as the deposit will be returned if the family takes a turn working the concession stand.

Each player also will receive 20 raffle tickets which are required to be sold.

More information is available by calling Ashley Olson at 402-870-2158.

