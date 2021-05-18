Summer long car show to visit Tekamah

A Tekamah site will be included in perhaps the area’s longest running car show—longest running because it goes from now through Oct. 14.
Chatterbox Brews in downtown Tekamah is one of the host sites for second annual Washington County Traveling Car show. The show-and-shine events are held every Thursday night and are totally free. There is no registration fee for cars, nor is an admission fee charged.
The first Tekamah stop is set for Thursday, May 13, from 5-8 p.m.
The show rotates between six sites with a cruise night every sixth week.
Cars will be back in Tekamah, June 24, Aug. 5 and Sept. 16.
Other sites include The Barn, in Arlington; Fernando’s/George’s Tavern, Blair; The Longhorn/The Rustic, Fort Calhoun; and Kennard’s Dew Drop Inn.
Cruises, beginning from Olsen Auto Services in Blair, are set for June 10, July 22, Sept. 2 and Oct. 14.
More information is available from the Washington County Chamber of Commerce at 402-533-4455; or via e-mail to Jordan@WashingtonCountyChamberNE.com.