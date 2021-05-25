Summer reading program starts June 7

The weather hasn’t seemed like it lately, but summer is rapidly approaching. Summer means lots of fun things happening at your local library. We are getting ready for our annual Summer Reading Program. The theme this year is “Tails and Tales,” so we are celebrating all things animals.
We will be kicking off with an open house at the library from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, June 7. Festivities include our first in-person story time in over a year! Refreshments will also be available. This open house is a perfect opportunity to explore our beautiful, historic library if you are new to the area or haven’t visited us in a while.
So what is the Summer Reading Program? Hosted by Tekamah Public Library, this annual event intends to keep kids reading throughout the summer months. Summer vacation can create a gap in reading comprehension skills in children. But we encourage everyone, even adults, to join the program and participate!
We are once again using the website/app Reader Zone to keep track of reading minutes. Information on how to get started with Reader Zone will be sent out via e-mail to those who sign up for the program.
We will also have free weekly events for the duration of the program, which runs until July 26. Anyone can attend these events, regardless of whether they are participating in the program.
On June 21, we are hosting an event at the pollinator garden (located next to the Plaindealer) with Dodge County Extension Educator Kathleen Cue. Both kids and adults are invited to join us in learning about the important role that pollinators like bees and butterflies play in our lives.
And let’s not forget the prizes! This year, we are once again giving out three Kindle Fire tablets as grand prizes, along with many other goodies. Our weekly prize box was not available because of COVID-19 last summer, but it is back for 2021.
Sign up for the program online by going to libraries.ne.gov/tekamah and clicking the “Summer Reading Program” tab at the top of the page. Anyone who signs up gets an exclusive sticker from Reader Zone!
Information about all our events can be found on our Web site and Facebook page in the coming weeks. We hope to see you all this summer.