A foundation known for supporting construction projects in a 23-state area has contributed $450,000 to build new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College.
The Sunderland Foundation was established in 1945 by Lester T. Sunderland, who served as president of the Ash Grove Cement Company for 33 years. The foundation’s focus on funding brick and mortar projects reflects the heritage of the cement company. The foundation funds construction and renovation projects in the Midwest and Pacific Northwest, which comprise the commercial markets and communities traditionally served by Ash Grove.
“Since its inception, the foundation has focused on supporting projects in higher education, health care, youth-serving organizations, and civic and cultural areas of interest,” said President and Chief Operating Officer Randy Vance. “By supporting these types of construction and special interest projects, the Sunderland Foundation fosters a stronger, safer and more vibrant future for the communities we serve.”
Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation, is appreciative of current and past support from the Sunderland Foundation and explains that the Nexus project is an excellent way to invest in rural communities and support an industry that is key to economic growth throughout the region.
“The Sunderland Foundation has been a good partner with Northeast in the past,” Kruse said, “supporting the campaign for the J. Paul and Eleanor McIntosh College of Nursing and the original Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk, and the College Center in South Sioux City. We are pleased they understand the importance of agriculture and are supporting ag education at this level.”
“The students who will attend classes and labs in these new buildings will be the future residents of our small communities,” Kruse said. “They will be the future farmers, ranchers and agribusiness employees who will ensure that agriculture remains strong for generations.”
The new facilities will be located near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex, 2301 E. Benjamin Ave. Site work began in April and construction should be completed by Fall 2021.
Groundbreaking ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10.