The Burt County Board of Supervisors talked about checks, drugs and rock and roll at its meeting June 26.
Sarah Chatt of Washington County Bank was on hand to present a $50,000 check to the board as an advance for Emergency Watershed Protection projects. Burt County Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka said that there were 43 sites that qualify for the EWP program.
Chytka said that under the program, the USDA pays 75 percent of the costs with the county taking care of the other 25 percent. The total cost of the various projects is $3,304,180.85. The county share comes to $768,414.25, she said.
“We will be going in on these sites and place riprap to stabilize the streambanks and help protect our bridges,” Chytka said.
The first round of EWP projects will be let for bid immediately. The goal is to have all projects completed by Oct. 1, Chytka said.
According to Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel, WCB also established a $1,420,000 line of credit for the county to use.
The board was also informed that work on County Road V is scheduled to begin sometime in July. According to Chytka, this is a FEMA project. The multi-plate culvert failed during the flood in March 2019, she said.
The Board of Supervisors also voted unanimously to approve a resolution to participate in the Adult Drug Court agreement with Washington County. To make the program work, both counties have to sign on to an interlocal agreement. Burt County Attorney Ed Talbot informed the board that Washington County had voted their approval on June 23.
The resolution authorizes an annual budget of $6,000. According to the Washington County Drug Court Web site, Drug Court is a minimum 18-month program where participants learn the skills to live a successful life free from drugs and alcohol. The Washington County Adult Drug Court, like other Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts, operates under a team approach where a judge, prosecutor, defense counsel, community supervision officer, law enforcement and treatment provider work together to design an individualized program.
Finally, rocks will be rolling across the county thanks to the rock-hauling contract awarded to Joel Sinclair, LLC, a trucking company out of Spencer, Neb.
In other business during its June 26 meeting, the county board:
—Learned efforts are under way to get the former Region 5/6 communications tower back into local hands. After the termination of the Washington/Burt/Dodge County region, the tower reverted to federal control. Talbot is in talks with federal agencies to have the deed returned to Burt County for use by the sheriff’s department.
—Heard an update from Burt County Emergency Manager and county zoning administrator Josie Oliver about establishing fees for conditional use permits pertaining to private and commercial solar and wind systems.
The board is considering a $350 fee for private arrays or towers and a $10,000 fee for commercial permits. There would be an additional $1,000 fee per tower for commercial wind turbines. Chairman David Schold said this was a good start, but would like to speak with Planning Commission Chair Rodney Bromm and do some more checking before a final vote.
—Agreed to participate in the Papio-Missouri River NRD Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. This is required by FEMA every five years.
—Voted to approve a Burt County Commercial Building Renovation Grant of $2,209.50, (half of the total bid) to replace the front windows of the Smith Law Office in Lyons.