Supers support business, road upgrades

The Burt County Board of Supervisors voted at their meeting March 26 to help out a couple of local endeavors.
The supervisors agreed with the Burt County Economic Development Corporation’s recommendation to provide $2,327.72 to Nelson’s Food Pride in Oakland in the form of a Commercial Renovation Grant. The funds are to be used to replace nostalgia signs on the south side of the business’ building. District No. 2 Supervisor and Board Chair David Schold said the plan was to use vinyl signs which were more durable.
It was announced that Nelson’s will also be obtaining a new digital sign that will be placed in the front of the grocery store. It was not included in the fund award because the digital sign will not be attached to the building.
The supervisors also approved a BCEDC suggestion to grant $500 to the Tri-County Saddle Club in Lodging Tax Grant funds. This money would be used to purchase radio advertising for the Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo on the West Point radio station KTIC 107.9 FM “The Bull” and its sister station KTIC 840 AM. A Lodging Tax Grant can only be used for promotional material outside of Burt County.The money in the fund comes from the two percent tax on every overnight stay in the county, including campsites.
In both cases, BCED administers the money but the county board has final say on what gets spent.
In other board business:
The Burt County Highway Department appropriated funding for road striping. This year, 38.8 miles across 15 different roads will need to be striped. The cost will be $41,128.
District No. 3 Supervisor Ted Connealy asked Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka if a guardrail was being considered for a section of County Road V, which runs east-to-west just south of Decatur. Chytka said the engineers had told her it wasn’t justified due to the level of traffic on the road.
“I think it probably should be done,” Connealy said. “If you go off that baby you’re going to get some hang time.”
—Roger Kirschenman was re-appointed to the Burt County Veterans Service Committee as the Decatur representative.
—Discussed the fact that Burt County received about $1.26 million in federal taxpayer funds. According to Schold, the county gets half now but can’t spend it because the government hasn’t decided what it can be spent on yet. He thought it may be used for improving broadband.
The next meeting of the Burt County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for Tuesday, April 13.