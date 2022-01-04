Supervisor district lines changed for next election

Some Burt County residents will have to take a another look to be sure which county supervisor represents them. That’s because their supervisor district may have changed.
During its Dec. 28 meeting, the county Board of Supervisors approved new boundaries for the districts. The changes take effect immediately.
Like all counties, Burt County is required to review its district boundaries every 10 years to follow results from the national census. Divided equally among seven supervisor districts, each would have a target population of 960. The law allows a five percent variance higher or lower than the target figure.
The new districts show District 3, represented by Ted Connealy, as being the most populous with 999 residents. District 7, represented by Carl Pearson, is the least populous at 925.
But to keep the figures within an acceptable range, some of the boundaries had to move.
For example, most of District 2 north of County Road RS east of Lyons has been moved into District 4.
The part of District 5 east of Highway 77 and north of County Road U also is now part of District 4. Residents of that area helped elect Dale Webster to office four years ago. They now are represented by Paul Richards and won’t get to vote for a supervisor for another two years.
District 4 also saw its southern border move north in the west half of the district and dip south in the east.
The dimensions of districts 1 and 3 also changed dramatically.
While 1 used to surround 3 on three sides, the two districts now share only one common border, roughly County Road G and extending all the way to the Missouri River. District 1 now includes the City of Tekamah’s Ward I and the far southeast corner of the county, including the Ivy Lane area near Mondamin, Iowa.
District 3 now lays south of District 4 and includes Tekamah’s Ward II and the rural area north of G to include a chunk north of Tekamah that previously was part of District 7.
The resolution passed by the board last week also includes legal descriptions of each district.
A map of the new districts can be found on the Web at burt.gWorks.com. Click on the “Clerk” button. Access the “Layers” panel on the left side of the screen and click the “Supervisors Districts” box.
With the coming election cycle, the board also approved a new salary structure for the elected officers. Because candidate filing fees are connected to the salary of the office, such a move is required every four years. The structure will be in place for 2023 through 2026.
Under the new structure, the county assessor, attorney, treasurer, clerk and district court clerk all will be paid a base salary of $60,000 per year. The clerk also will be paid extra stipends for extra duties which include being the Register of Deeds and Election Commissioner. The surveyor’s salary was set at $10,000 per year. The sheriff will be paid $69,000.
Board members also voted themselves a raise to $15,500 per year, an amount lower than the percentage increase given the other offices.
The board also approved up to a three percent cost of living increase for office holders and their staff for 2022.
In other business during its Dec. 28 meeting, the county board:
— Following a brief interview, offered the position of Emergency Manager to Cheri Johansen. The job comes with a base salary of $44,000 per year with an increase to $47,500 once all of the needed certifications are acquired. She was expected to provide an answer by Jan. 3.
She was selected through an application process administered by a committee of supervisors— Carl Pearson, Gary Swanson and Paul Richards. Pearson said last week that the committee had pared the applicants down to three. After interviews were conducted, Johansen emerged as the best candidate.
The daughter of longtime Craig fire chief Phil Carlson, and the wife of former deputy sheriff Jeremiah Johansen, the prospective manager said she’d been around fire and rescue companies all her life. She is an EMT and currently serves with Craig Fire and Rescue and on the Oakland department.
Pearson said he didn’t want to see the departments lose her skill as a trained EMT because the county has so few. Johansen replied by saying accepting the job wouldn’t necessarily mean ending her time as a volunteer.
“Not every call requires the emergency manager,” she said. “Where the line is drawn will depend on the situation.”
—Passed Resolution 2021-35 which vacates County Road 25 between roads K and L. With the action, the road reverts to private ownership subject to any existing easements.
Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka also told the board that traffic counters have been placed again on County Road 21 between County Roads R and S east of Lyons. The stretch runs seven-tenths of a mile south from Road S.
A public hearing called to address vacating that road will be held on Jan. 11, 2022.
—Granted a request for disbursement from Burt County Economic Development’s commercial renovation grant fund.
Under the program, applicants can receive up to 50 percent of the low bid for their projects. While the applicant can still choose which bid to accept, BCED will only fund half of the low bid. A cap of $15,000 is placed on any single project.
Dale Jones requested $15,000 to help make repairs to the roof and replace some windows in an apartment building on north Oakland Ave. The low bid for the work was $39,084. Plans call for an Airbnb and an office on the main floor with apartments on the second floor.
The board also approved a wording change in the grant program’s guidelines. Under the new rules commercial buildings that allow residential living spaces on the ground floor are not allowed to apply for commercial renovation grants. Buildings used primarily for storage, whether personal or rented to others, also are not eligible unless the storage area is in the rear, not seen from the street and not advertised on the front or sides of the building.