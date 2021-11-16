Supervisors discuss road closures

Sometimes there is a reason a road is less traveled. That certainly seems to be the case for a couple of roads in Burt County. The roads, or sections thereof, where brought to the attention of the Burt County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Nov. 9.
A road study was requested by District No. 5 Supervisor Dale Webster of Lyons for a section of County Road 21 and County Road R running south between County Road R and County Road S. Webster had requested the study in preparation of a request for the county to vacate that section of road. The request for the study was passed with Webster abstaining from the vote.
Another request to vacate a county road provided the supervisors with a bit of a sticky wicket. In August, Burt County resident Todd Feltz had approached the board with the request for a section of County Road 25, between County Road K and County Road L to be vacated.
The stretch of road runs about one mile parallel to County Road 23. It is a Silver Creek Township minimum maintenance road. According to many of the supervisors, the road has not been maintained and is in very bad shape.
Feltz owns the land to one side of the road and wants to make improvements on it to make it usable. He said he plans to gravel sections of the road to provide easier access to his property. But, he doesn’t want to spend his money to do so just to have the public use the road and return it to its unsound condition.
District No. 4 Supervisor Paul Richards said that Feltz had indicated a desire to install a gate to prevent access. The installation of a gate caused some concerns among the supervisors and on the part of Burt County Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka.
She said that the Craig Fire and Rescue Department told her they answer an average of two calls per year that require them to take that route. A locked gate would impede their ability to respond efficiently. District No. 2 Supervisor and Board Chair Dave Schold echoed the concerns about emergency vehicle access.
District No. 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson queried whether a condition could be made on the vacate order that required the route to remain unblocked. Richards and Chytka both stated that once the property reverts to a private landowner, the county would be hard-pressed to enforce such a requirement.
The supervisors called in Burt County Attorney Edmond Talbot for his legal advice. He stated that there may be some restrictions that could be placed on the property, but doesn’t think the county can require a private landowner to keep their property open to public use.
Another question would be if the restrictions would pertain to future landowners if a change of ownership would occur. Talbot said he was unaware of any precedent and would like time to review the issue before making a formal recommendation.
In 1991 and 2015 it had been suggested by the highway superintendents in office at the time to vacate the roads. After public hearings on the subject the roads were voted to remain open. For the previous reasons and because vacating the section of road requested may result in the creation of an isolated tract of land in the township, Chytka stated she was not in favor of the vacation request.
A public hearing on the vacate request is set for Tuesday, Dec. 14. The next regular meeting of the Burt County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for 9 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24.