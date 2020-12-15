Supervisors expecting big crowd at public hearing over zoning changes

Burt County will be hosting a major event in a couple of weeks. Not a county-wide Christmas party nor even a New Year’s Eve bash. This affair will be somewhat less convivial and perhaps a tad more confrontational.
The event is a public meeting scheduled by the Burt County Board of Supervisors for Dec. 28. A large number of interested parties are expected to want to attend and comment on issues including minimum setbacks, solar energy arrays and the controversial industrial wind turbines.
Adjustments to the Burt County Zoning Permit Fee Schedule will be voted on at the meeting. These updates include: Solar – Private Use (25kw and under), $100 permitted use permit fee; Wind – Private Wind Tower (25kw and under), $100 permitted use permit fee; Solar – Small Commercial (26-100kw), $500 conditional use permit fee; Solar – Large Commercial (101kw and larger), $10,000 conditional use permit fee; and Wind – Commercial Wind System $10,000 conditional use permit fee, plus $1,000 per wind turbine.
Due to the health guidelines and other government restrictions for gatherings, attendance is the key matter facing the board. The supervisors are keen to hear the various viewpoints, but since their meeting room has very limited space there is no chance it would suffice for this purpose. Even the county courtroom would be jam-packed beyond the allowed capacity, they believe.
“We are looking at 20 people in the room for an in-person meeting,” said District No. 2 Supervisor and board chair David Schold at the board’s meeting Dec. 8.
Thus, a search has been on-going to find a suitable venue where the maximum number of county residents can hear about and be heard on the various subjects. The goal is to have a balance of people wishing to speak in favor of or in opposition to any issue.
Alternative sites offered up at the meeting included the Tekamah Auditorium, the Tekamah Library and the Oakland-Craig school auditorium. The last was mentioned due to its large parking area but mostly because it has an existing wifi system. This would be conducive to the meeting being broadcast via Zoom.
Zoom video conferencing has become a staple for municipal organizations hosting meeting since the COVID situation took hold. In fact, the Nebraska Open Meetings Act has been amended by the governor’s executive order to allow for Zoom meetings.
Most of the supervisors thought a Zoom attendance of 300 viewers would be ample. District No. 5 Supervisor Dale Webster suggested to increase the limit to 500 viewers.
“I think we should do it at least this one time,” he said. “That way we are covered.”
OPPD Government & Community Relations Manager Michaela Valentin was in attendance at the meeting Dec. 8. She offered several examples of meeting styles that she knew were permissible under the COVID terms as laid out in the state health mandate.
One suggestion was to hold the board’s regular meeting in their regular chambers, then go into recess and re-adjourn at the alternative location. This was considered a good idea by the supervisors. Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel said a Zoom coordinator was currently being sought.
“You’re going to need someone pretty sharp to set this up,” said. District No. 3 Supervisor Ted Connealy.
“What are you saying?” said District No. 4 Supervisor Paul Richards.
“Not me,” said Connealy.
Late Thursday, the meeting site was finalized as the county courtroom. Only 20 people will be allowed inside. Anyone else wishing to wastch the proceedigns, or to testify, will have to do so via Zoom. Link information is available in the county clerk’s office.
In other board business:
—Pheasant Bonanza will allowed to install its new 50-yard handgun range and 500-yard rifle range. There was one adjustment made from its original design. Those shooting at the range will now be firing from north to south.
—Burt County entered into an interlocal agreement with Cuming County in regards to replacement of a bridge between the two counties located near Oakland. The project is estimated to cost $227,925.75. After the State of Nebraska has reimbursed Cuming County, Burt County will be responsible for 50 percent of the remaining costs. Road Supervisor Ann Chytka stated that Cuming County is the lead and will handle the bidding. Mainelli Wagner & Associates Inc., of Lincoln, had been previously agreed upon by both counties to conduct preliminary engineering on the project.
- Chytka also updated the board on efforts to stripe county roads, particularly County Road L. An new bid of $1,100 per mile had been received. At that rate the county can only afford 30 miles and there are twice that many miles of county road needed striping, she said. The supervisors asked if striping on county roads was required by law. “It’s a courtesy,” Chytka said.
—Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa reported that he was working on getting the county about $118,000 in the form of a reimbursement for COVID expenses.
—The board passed a resolution expressing its appreciation for Burt County Extension Office administrator Sharon Wimer and her more than 33 years of service to the county. They stated that the county was a better place to live because of her and wished her well in her future endeavors.
