Supervisors grant renovation funding

Renovation plans for a Tekamah landmark got a boost from Burt County Board of Supervisors recently. During its Feb. 26 meeting, the board approved a commercial renovation grant from Burt County Economic Development Corp.
Chatt Development, LLC, was seeking $15,000 help with renovation costs for the Burt County Bank Building located at 246 S. 13th Street in Tekamah. It was stated that Chatt Development plans to renovate and remodel the entire building.
Floor plans were shared with the supervisors which showed two one-bedroom/studio apartments being installed in the “garden level” of the building. Each apartment would be about 500 square feet. The “mid-level” or main floor is set to contain two commercial units. One is to be a “speak easy-style” bar. The other unit will be retail space facing Main Street. The “top-level” space will consist of a two-bedroom/two-bath rental space.
The grant was awarded to facilitate the exterior work – the façade and masonry repair. Altogether, the project could have a price tag of about $400,000.
The building, constructed in 1884, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places March 4, 2009. It sits on a prominent downtown lot at the northwest corner of K and 13th Streets. It is described as: A two-and-one-half story, brick structure with a rectangular plan, measuring approximately 60 feet along K St. and 26 feet along 13th St. The south elevation includes five bays and the east elevation has two bays. A single bay oriented to the street corner contains the elevated main entrance, reached by a substantial cast iron staircase. The entrance is framed by brick pilasters and contains a wood door with rectangular light that is flanked by sidelights and capped by a large, fixed transom (all of which appear to be early replacements). A brick arch trimmed with sandstone springs from the brick pilasters above the entrance. The sandstone capitols are decorated with bas-relief leaves. A final feature of the building’s exterior is the operational chime clock located on the east elevation. Installed around 1900, the clock was restored by donations from Tekamah community members.
The building’s interior has been remodeled to accommodate new uses since Burt County State Bank vacated the building in the 1960s. The first floor contains three main rooms arranged linearly. The first room is the largest and served as the bank lobby during the building’s period of significance. The safe room has concrete walls and is located on the north interior wall beside the middle room. It is entered through the original safe door, an impressive Hall’s Safe & Lock Co. unit embellished with hand-painted lettering and Victorian designs. The west room is accessible through an entrance on the south and has a small storage room along its north side.
The second floor apartments, which originally were law offices, are reached by an original interior wood staircase. Doors are arranged on the landing to the west and south of the staircase. These doors are original wood units, one of which has an operational transom above it. Another door retains the original screen door used for ventilation. Most interior doors are also original with operating transoms. Pocket doors, once used to move between the front office and the library, are hidden behind walls. Much like the first floor, windows and doors here retain their original molded surrounds decorated with medallions in the top corners.
The exterior of the Burt County State Bank Building maintains excellent historic integrity for its age. The bank looks much as it did when completed in 1884, and retains its original design, materials and workmanship to a large extent, as well as its “Main Street” setting and location. The interior of the bank has been altered with the installation of new floors, drop ceilings and wall covering. However, it also retains significant original features on both the first and second floor, including the original safe, door and window surrounds and basic layout.
It was reported that the Burt County State Bank building is in good condition. Water drainage issues have led to some rusting of the building’s main cast iron staircase and to the deterioration of some sandstone features near the base of the building. In some areas the mortar has also deteriorated, which will necessitate repointing selected mortar joints.
A commercial renovation grant also was awarded to Pelan Funeral Services of Lyons for a roof replacement on their building located at 204 Main Street in Lyons. The grant was in the amount $15,000. The work is to be done by McKinnis Roofing & Sheet Metal of Blair.
The board also approved two demolition grants for houses in Oakland. The houses were listed as listed as 506 N. Logan and 513 N. Logan. These houses sit almost opposite each other on the avenue. The one at 513 is situated a bit farther north and is adjacent to a large wooded greenspace at the corner of N. Logan Ave. and W. 5th St.
The grants were for $2,105 for the 506 N. Logan address and for $3,055 for the 513 N. Logan address. The work is to be carried out by J & K Webster Excavating in Lyons.
The Burt County Board of Supervisors discussed rehabilitation of people at their meeting Feb. 26.
To help those young people in need of intervention, the supervisors voted to sign a Memorandum of Understanding as part of the 2021-2025 Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Justice Partnership comprehensive plan. They also signed an interlocal agreement with Cuming County for juvenile services.
The agreement stipulates that Addisen Johnson would be the Juvenile Diversion Program Coordinator for Burt County, as well as her current role as JDC for Cuming County. According to County Attorney Edward Talbot, Burt County does not commit any funds for this process. Cuming County collects the diversion program fees, he said.
The next meeting of the Burt County Board of Supervisors is scheduled for March 9, at 9 a.m.