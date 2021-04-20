Supervisors hear concerns over communications system

As the Captain famously said: ‘What we’ve got here, is failure to communicate.’
“We have a problem with our radio system,” Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick told the Burt County Supervisors at their meeting April 13. “It completely shuts off – the whole system.”
As bad as that sounds, it is actually worse. Nick said neither the dispatchers nor the personnel in the field know the system is offline until they attempt to use it. Since that is usually due to an emergency, it’s a bad time to find out you don’t have communications equipment.
Nick and Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa were present to ask the supervisors for funds to replace the outdated and underpowered county emergency response radio system. Both men stipulated that this situation should be considered a crisis.
The sheriff told the supervisors that he had tried to connect with the company currently responsible for Burt County’s communications equipment, RACOM Corporation out of Ankeny, Iowa. Initially, he had wanted to have them come out and look at the county’s towers to see why there so much static interference at certain periods.
“They didn’t get back to me for a week,” Nick said. He said he felt as if they didn’t want to bother to get back to him. He also felt the company’s distance (about a three hour drive) from Burt County was an impediment to timely service in case something should need to be done quickly.
He suggested changing the county’s communications equipment company to Tri-State Communications out of South Sioux City, Nebraska. He said they are closer and pay taxes in Burt County. Robert “Bob” Cain, the president of Tri-State was present at the meeting to answer questions.
“The (walkie-talkie) is a lifeline for personnel in the field,” Cain said. “We want to make sure that lifeline works.”
He stated that the current equipment is unreliable due to its age. The antennae on the courthouse isn’t capable of delivering consistent communications, the fire department radio pagers are more than 20 years old and the bluffs in the western area of the county impede radio traffic, he said.
Cain recommended replacing the outmoded console used by county dispatch, mounting a new antennae on the courthouse, installing radio repeaters in county emergency vehicles (such as state vehicles use), switching the radio pagers to digital and perhaps installing a repeater/booster in the vicinity of Lyons.
The new console would instantly alleviate the intermittent communications blackouts facing emergency personnel. It would be able to communicate with all exiting radios used in the county, he said.
A new antennae would improve the radio signals from the courthouse to Lyons and Oakland. Repeaters in vehicles would help deal with walkies being carried in the field and reduce static due to the bluffs, he said. Having a repeater/booster in Lyons would remove any lingering communications issues to outlying areas in the county.
These improvements came with a hefty price tag. The new console and antennae ring in at about $90,000; the new vehicle repeaters and fire pagers would come to around $20,000; and customized, specially designed furniture for emergency communications equipment would come to about $44,000.
District No. 4 Supervisor Paul Richards suggested breaking the improvements up into stages or phases.
“That would keep us from having an extensive expense,” Richards said. “We could stretch out the project over a couple of fiscal years.”
The first stage, or Phase One, would consist of the new dispatch console, he suggested. This would make the biggest difference and was needed immediately. It would also fall under what the county terms as “emergency spending.” Something that isn’t in the budget but is required before funding for a new budget is allocated.
Burt County Attorney Ed Talbot, also at the meeting, told the supervisors that this would definitely qualify for such a measure. But, he cautioned, to be constrained when using the funding tool. He also said that after the initial purchase, bidding should be let out for the remaining objectives listed.
Cain said it would take a couple of months for the console and antennae to arrive and be ready to install. The supervisors are hoping by that time the federal funds which have been allocated to Burt County as part of the COVID and infrastructure plan are released and can be used to finance these purchases.
Waiting to install new fire department pagers and vehicle repeaters could wait until later in the process, agreed Cain. The furniture would be the final stage. The special furniture is constructed of aluminum and exceedingly durable. It is the same type used in prison, airport and casino monitoring and dispatch stations.
In other county business:
The county took over the deed for the former Region 5/6 radio tower. When asked, Cain said the tower did not lend itself to facilitating Burt County emergency services communications and would not be useful for such. It was suggested that it could be viable for private use in a commercial role. Donawa suggested cutting the power in an effort to save the county money. One supervisor commented that it was now “basically a coatrack.”