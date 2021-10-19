Supervisors hear details about plans at MVS

Midwest Vet Services in Oakland has applied for Community Development Block Grant funds through the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District out of Norfolk. The Burt County Board of Supervisors was updated about the matter at their Oct. 12 meeting.
NNEDC business loan specialist Jeff Christensen was present to answer questions as was Dr. Kelly F. Lechtenberg, DVM, Ph.D., the founder and president of MVS. The funds would be used to expand the facility’s capacity to conduct rapid polymerase chain reaction testing.
The PCR test has recently become well-known due to the COVID pandemic. At the onset of the pandemic, Dr. Lechtenberg said MVS contacted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia, to acquire reliable test kits, saying they wanted to do their own testing to eliminate the chance of an infected staff member coming into the laboratories and resulting in the need to shut down the service’s work.
Since Dr. Lechtenberg is a respiratory specialist, he could complete the testing on-site reducing the turn-around delay. He and his staff recognized that providing this amenity to the high-volume agribusinesses in the area would be an asset to them and to MVS.
“With the expansion we will increase our R&D in our diagnostic lab,” he said. “We will be able to provide a high-throughput, quick turn-around.”
Christensen said that CDBG funding is federal, but the state is also involved. It could take up to 30 days for the state to approve the grant. The county would then have a five-day window in which to conduct a pass-through budget item.
In other county board business:
Zelle HR Solutions out of Lincoln, which handles all of Burt County’s HR issues, has put together a job requirements list for the vacated position of Burt County emergency manager. They will also conduct a search for an interim EM. The board members were informed that an overture to Cuming and Thurston Counties to merge their emergency managers with Burt County was met with disinterest.
The board voted to accept the proposal by Nick Seery of Milestone Land Surveying out of Oakland to scan, index and download the county’s surveyor maps and records. The county will pay $5,500 out of its Records Preservation & Maintenance funds which are set aside for just such items. Burt County saved $750 in the agreement, as it is sharing some of the cost with Thurston County.
A communication from the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District out of Norfolk notified the board that the NRD was accepting applications for their Community Forestry Incentive Program. The CFIP provides financial assistance for tree planting projects to improve or renovate community greenspaces on public lands. The application deadline is Monday, Nov. 1.