Supervisors updated by Sheriff, ELVPHD and Assessor

The Burt County Sheriff’s Department could soon be calling all cars on a brand new emergency response dispatch system.
According to Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick, the new system is currently being configured and ought to be installed, up and running by mid-August. He told this to the Burt County Board of Supervisors at their meeting June 28.
These computerized devices should alleviate the communications difficulties emergency responders have been having and may even mean better communication between Burt County and surrounding counties, said Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa.
The new communications equipment is decades beyond what is currently being used. The cost will be $69,385. Sheriff Nick and the Chiefs of Police from across Burt County have co-written a grant proposal to off-set the cost. It is unknown when the proposal comes up for review.
Also addressing the Board of Supervisors at this meeting was Gina Uhing of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. She was reporting that Nebraska was ending its State of Emergency as far as the COVID situation was concerned.
Nebraska will be turning off the tap of additional funding for COVID measures. It could also mean the end of FEMA funding for vaccines and pandemic work. Uhing was not absolutely sure at the time of the meeting and was still gathering information.
Her appearance before the board was to request the consideration of a commitment from them to share with the ELVPHD a percentage of the American Rescue Funds. These would be used to facilitate the health department’s mission to continue delivering masks and other personal protective gear around their region of responsibility. All of the counties in the Elkhorn Logan Valley region will be asked to share the burden, Uhing said.
“It’s quite an obligation,” she said. “We deliver boxes of surplus gowns to care facilities all across our counties.”
District No. 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson said the county has three years to determine how to spend the American Rescue Funds and five-and-a-half years to spend it. The board agreed to take the idea under consideration, pending more information.
Burt County Assessor Joni Renshaw spoke the board during a Board of Equalization meeting. She presented a list of properties in the county that had been assessed incorrectly due to “clerical error.” The list contained 16 properties with valuation changes ranging from $1,715 to $18,546.
“Wrong information may have been entered during data entry,” Renshaw said. “The data could have been entered wrongly in 2000.”