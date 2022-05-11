Supply chain issues delaying pool opening

City to pay pool staff through the delay
Call it a good-faith effort to secure your workforce.
During its April 28 meeting, Tekamah City Council took steps to make sure the city’s new swimming pool can open, even though it has to open later than planned.
Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the pool and parks, said recent unforeseen delays in delivery of needed mechanical equipment will delay the pool’s opening until mid-June. He said Kevin McElyea with Aquatic Designs, the company that designed the pool, will have more information at the council’s May 12 meeting.
But there’s a bigger issue in the short term. Cass said pool staff was hired under the premise that they would start work over Memorial Day weekend, the pool’s projected opening date.
He asked the council to allow pool staff to be paid as they would have been if the pool was opening on time. “In fairness to the guards, that’s what they were expecting.”
Otherwise, he said, the city risks losing the whole staff to work at other neighboring towns which would result in Tekamah’s pool not opening at all. “And I wouldn’t blame them if they left.”
Cass said he had pool manager Anna Wakehouse prepare a two-week schedule as if the pool were opening on time.
“It sounds like the pool house will be ready by then,” Cass said. “There will be things for them to do.”
He said equipment and furniture can be moved in and pool supplies that haven’t been used for at least two years will need cleaned and stored.
Pool committee members assured the council that pool staff would be working for their pay, even if they aren’t at the pool, suggesting that some additional work around the city parks may receive their attention.
In other business April 28, the council:
—Passed resolutions declaring blighted and substandard designations for two Tekamah neighborhoods.
The two are roughly east of 12th Street between N and F streets and west of 14th between B and H streets.
The designation opens the door for additional funding options for developers, including the use of tax increment financing.
“Blighted” is a legal term meaning the land that is in a dilapidated, unsafe, and unsightly condition. But it doesn’t necessarily mean the area is a slum. Blighted also means an area has deteriorated or deteriorating structures, a predominance of defective or inadequate street layout, faulty lot layout in relation to size, adequacy, accessibility, or usefulness, unsanitary or unsafe conditions.
—Approved an agreement that allows the Northridge Homeowners Association to pay for repairs to a city street. At the April 14 council meeting, representatives of the HOA requested permission to pay for repairs to Lake View Drive themselves. The street is the only access to the housing development on the city’s western edge. The blacktop street was put down nearly 30 years ago when the development was in its infancy and is starting to show its age.
The organization has a bid of $94,188.30 from Midwest Coatings, a contractor the city has used before, to complete the work. The job is expected to start sometime in August and doing the work will require an administrative change to the city’s One- and Six-Year Street Plan, a change Street Superintendent Matt Deemer can make by filing paperwork with the state.
—Approved the purchase of two new fire hydrants. One will replace a hydrant at the fire hall. The other will be a new installation near the downtown minipark.
—Passed a resolution camping fees at the city park to $20 per night, $18 for veterans.
The increase, the first in several years, keeps the city more in line with other area camping facilities.
For example, camping at state parks where users only need electrical hook-ups is $25 per night.
—Tabled for more information a resolution adopting the recently updated Local Emergency Operations Plan.
Because of the scope of the plan, and recent events like the wildfire in northern Burt County recently, council members want to know what is included in the plan and what the updates include.