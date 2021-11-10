Funeral services for Suzanne Johnson were Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. She passed away Oct. 29, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare Hospital in West Point at the age of 78.
Suzanne Sally was born to Chris and Lenda Struve on Nov. 3, 1942, in Blair. In 1947 her family moved to Fremont. Shortly after moving, her father passed away and a few years later, her mother was stricken with polio. They survived with the love and support from family and by operating an in-home laundry service among other odd jobs.
Suzanne graduated from Fremont High School in 1959 and started working at a local doctor’s office where by chance and good fortune she met Roger Johnson. They were married on June 9, 1963 and moved to Mason City, Iowa. Later, they moved to Marion, Iowa where, in 1967, they welcomed their first child and only son, Chris William. Daughter Amy Suzanne arrived in 1969 and daughter Annette Marie followed in 1970. They moved to Lincoln in 1973 for Roger’s job and in 1974, they welcomed the last of their children, daughter Jennifer Elise.
Suzanne had a deep love for the church and a strong faith. Aside from many church activities, Suzanne also became involved in Girls Scouts and volunteered in the schools. In 1987, she started her career with YMCA Camp Kitaki as the office administrator. Her commitment and passion for the camp carried on for more than 20 years.
Years were marked with family vacations to Minnesota, camping, cruises, trips to Hawaii and Alaska. From 1993 to 2012, Suzanne and Roger were blessed with eight grandchildren. Holiday gatherings and attending their children’s and grandchildren’s events were always highlights in her life.
In 2019, Roger and Suzanne moved permanently to their farm near Oakland where Roger was able to care for her until her last two years when dementia took a toll on her health and more professional assistance was necessary.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents and sister Marilynn Vahle.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Johnson; children, Chris (Amy) Johnson, Amy (Thomas) Banderas, Annette Johnson, all of Lincoln; Jennifer (Chad) Peterson of Omaha; eight grandchildren; sisters-in-law Donna Johnson, Kristie Peterson, Sandi Paulsen and Mitzi (Dale) Anderson; brother-in-law Jerry Vahle; many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to YMCA Camp Kitaki, 14917 E Park Hwy, Louisville, NE 68037; or Alzheimer’s Association—Nebraska Chapter, 11711 Arbor St., Suite 110, Omaha, NE 68144.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.