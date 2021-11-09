T-H Elementary institutes new reading program on all grade levels

Tekamah-Herman Elementary School has introduced a new curriculum to help students with reading and reading comprehension and assists teachers to “unleash the potential” of their students.
Last year, the EL Education Language Arts curriculum was given to first, fourth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade students. It is currently a K-8th grade program. According to their website, Education Language Arts believes the education system is broken. Their goal is to build equitable and inclusive learning opportunities.
The structure of the program is broken down into three levels. The kindergarten through second grade language arts curriculum is comprised of two one-hour blocks of modules dealing with reading ability. The third hour is dedicated to phonics.
Third through fifth grades have two one-hour blocks of reading instruction and the sixth through eighth grade classes each have 45-minute blocks of instruction. All of the modules in the instructional bocks are content-based.
Education Language Arts states it was created by teachers for teachers. It was designed to engage teachers and students through compelling, real-world content.
The Tekamah-Herman Elementary School administration states that younger grades use decodable readers, weekly word lists and recommended texts that go with each theme. They also maintain writing journals.
The upper grades read non-fiction and fiction picture books and novels. They have discussion logs and also maintain writing journals. The idea behind the journals is to get the students to invest in their learning.
With their teachers’ guidance, students determine their own learning goals in the lessons. According to Education Language Arts, the students asses their own learning and use self-reflection and feedback from fellow students to judge their progress.
The curriculum contains a phonics program and English language arts program. Education Language Arts also provides teacher guides, assessment guides, student texts, classroom libraries, student workbooks and research books and education equity pillars.
Life sciences are also included in the curriculum. The life sciences cover the same topics on which the reading program is focused. For example: The kindergarten may read about trees, while also learning how to enjoy and appreciate trees. The first grade would incorporate birds; the second grade pollination; and the third grade water.
One thing not included in the curriculum is the spelling tests of yesteryear. The Tekamah-Herman Elementary administration stated this curriculum focuses on students learning and demonstrating an understanding of skills, not memorizing a list of words.
The Education Language Arts website states that when students enter adult life they will not be celebrated for their performance on basic skills tests, but rather for the quality of their work and their character.
That is why their curriculum has embedded social emotional learning. They teach students to work for social justice, the environment and healthy, equitable communities.
They state: “Social justice is not only in our roots, it’s in our mission and our curriculum.”