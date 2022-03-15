T-H Foundation awards over $30K in classroom grants

As Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation continues to grow, so does the value of gifts it bestows.
During its annual meeting March 9, the foundation board approved over $30,000 in classroom grants.
Among the grants approved is the funding to purchase a CNC machine for the Career Education Center. CNC stands for computer numerical control. It’s a computer-controlled cutting machine which typically mounts a hand-held router as a spindle which is used for cutting various materials, such as wood, composites, aluminium, steel, plastics, glass and foams.
Foundation treasurer Sarah Chatt said a CNC machine “is the kind of thing that sets us apart. Everybody in manufacturing uses them.”
Superintendent Dan Gross was willing to go a little farther.
“What the foundation does for kids is life-altering,” he said. “In addition to helping kids get to college, some of whom are the first in their families to go, the support the foundation provides is enough to keep some kids in school.”
The foundation, he said, also is a big selling point for the school district when it comes time to attract new teachers or administrators.
“The job market is so tight for teachers, we have to market ourselves like we’ve never had to before,” he said. “The foundation is a big advantage for us.”
The board also approved grants to purchase an automated defibrillator for the new gym, an indoor hitting net for the softball program, a new tympani for the high school band (which at over $14,000 is more expensive than the CNC machine), a glass infuser for the art department and a leadership and teamwork development field trip for fifth and sixth graders.
Board members also enjoyed beef jerky prepared by the FCCLA students and made with the dehydration unit purchased through a classroom grant a year ago.
That grant, just like the more current ones, all comes from the money in the foundation’s special projects fund. The intent of the fund, which holds about $160,000, is to help the school district pay for things it otherwise couldn’t afford. As in the past, donors still can give for specified projects. For example, in 2018 the foundation received $120,000 from the Helen Morrow Trust to pay for improvements to the school library. Just over $8,000 remains from the original gift.
The foundation also paid out 119 scholarships in January to 2021 graduates and past grads. The total exceeded $169,000, raising the foundation’s total to nearly $2.5 million since the first presentations were made in 1994.
More information about the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation, including ways to give, is available from Chatt at 402-870-0757; or by mail at 940 County Road 31, Tekamah, NE 68061.