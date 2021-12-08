T-H girls drop opening pair

Tekamah-Herman’s girls dropped both of their games on the opening weekend, but coach David Eriksen was pleased with how his team played.
A strong second half carried Pender to a 51-32 win on Friday while Stanton got two-thirds of their scoring from 6-foot center Sylvia Cunningham in a 36-24 win.
“I know we are starting out 0-2, but there is a lot of things to be happy with from our young team,” he said.
Despite struggling to get going at Pender, the Tigers had cut what had been as much as a 13-point deficit back to six by halftime, trailing 28-22 at the break.
Sophomore guard Preslee Hansen did all the scoring during a 10-3 T-H run that closed the first half.
Another Hansen basket and a free throw from Kaitlyn Quick had the Tigers within five, 30-25, midway through the third, but Pender took off on a 17-1 run that iced the game.
Eriksen said Hansen’s willingness to be aggressive on both ends of the court got the Tigers back into the game.
”We knew coming in that we would have to protect the paint and close out hard on the three-point line to give ourselves a chance and we did just that.,” he said. “Unfortunately, Pender was able to capitalize on four straight possessions with sloppy play before the end of the third quarter to extend that lead.”
Hansen led all scorers with 18 points. Elena Jetensky did a nice job inside, Eriksen said, finishing with five points and six rebounds.
Saturday’s home game against Stanton was one Eriksen said he’d like to have back.
“There was so much to play for with the opening of the new addition and a supportive crowd,” he said. “I believe fatigue played a factor in this one, physically and mentally. We wanted to be able to apply full court pressure the whole game but were limited having played so hard the night before.”
And, he said his team didn’t shoot the ball well. “Right now, we’re shooting 23 percent from the field. Our defense is only giving up an average of 43.5 points a game, but our offense is holding us back.”
Stanton didn’t have the same issue. They stuck with their game plan, using a token press to slow the game down and then pounding the ball inside to Cunningham. She responded with a game high 24 points and helped the Mustangs to a plus-19 advantage in rebounding.
Hansen led the Tiger attack with eight points. Quick added seven.
Eriksen said his team needs to do a better job defending the pick-and-roll and applying pressure on the ball.
“That would have made those high-low passes more difficult to enter the post,” he said. “Moving forward we know what we have to work on to get those types of games.”
Like the Tiger boys, Eriksen’s team visits Wisner-Pilger on Friday before hosting Twin River on Saturday. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, they visit Whiting, Iowa. Logan View/Scribner Snyder visits the Tiger gym on Thursday before the pre-Christmas slate wraps up on Saturday, Dec. 18, at Arlington.