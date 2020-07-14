The Tekamah-Herman Gold 16/18’s got in a home doubleheader Monday evening against Arlington and came away with a sweep of 6-2 and 4-0.
Greta Lindberg pitched the win in the second game. She helped her cause offensively by drilling a pair of hits, including a run-scoring double. She also scored a run in the sixth inning, when the Tiger Gold pulled away for three runs.
Kelsey Lewis recorded the save.
Michaela Wegner blasted three hits to lead the Tiger Gold offense, scoring a run. Mylee Sheets, Maggie Braniff and Tori Ostrand each drilled two hits apiece. Sheets drove in a run in the third and scored a run in the sixth. Ostrand doubled in the third and drove in two runs on a single in the sixth.
Morgan Lewis also hit safely for the Tiger Gold, hitting a single in the sixth.