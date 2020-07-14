The Tekamah-Herman Tigers 18-under softball team hosted the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays in a pair of games July 8 at Carson Field. Three T-H team members, from left: Mylee Sheets, Maggie Braniff and Michaela Wegner, played their last game as Tigers on Carson Field. The Tigers were edged by the Jays in the first game 8-6 and dropped the second game 4-2.