 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
T-H golfers claim season-opening win

T-H golfers claim season-opening win

Tiger golf-cmyk

Tekamah-Herman’s golf team got the season off to a good start Thursday, winning a triangular over Fort Calhoun and BRLD. Varsity team members include, from left: Thatcher Zink, coach John Walford, Eldridge Jensen, Jed Hoover, Brock Rogers and Bret Brenneis.

 Photo courtesy of Burt Rogers

Tekamah-Herman’s golf team got its season off to a good start Thursday, winning a triangular meet at Oakland Golf Club.

Coach John Walford’s squad far outdistanced the runners-up from Fort Calhoun, 187-243. The host team, BRLD, did not field a full varsity team.

Brock Rogers paced the Tiger effort with his medal-winning score, a three-under par 39.

Jed Hoover and Bret Brenneis each shot a 48. Eldridge Jensen and Thatcher Zink each shot a 52,

Tekamah-Herman also claimed team honors in junior varsity play.

Caden Booth’s 55 helped the Tigers open a 259-279 margin over Calhoun’s B team. BRLD was third at 287 while a second Fort Calhoun squad completed the field at 301.

Elsewhere for the Tigers, Easton Meisenbach shot 64 while Cole Gordon came in at 68 and Matt Regalado carded a 69. Reese Hansen finished at 71, Addison Regalado came in at 84 and Julian Carpenter ended with a 95.

Following a break for Easter, the Tigers are back on the course April 7 at the Douglas County West Invitational at Valley Pines golf course in Valley.

On April 12, the Tigers host North Bend Central and West Point-Beemer for a triangular at Northridge Country Club. Tee time is 4 p.m.

On April 15, the Tigers visit Cedar View Golf Course in Laurel for the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational. A 10 a.m. tee time is indicated.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helen Fleischman
Obituaries

Helen Fleischman

Memorial services for Helen Fleischman will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. Wearing of masks i…

Joe Dugan
Obituaries

Joe Dugan

A celebration of the life of Joe Dugan was held March 5, 2020 at Reach Church near Blair. He entered into eternal rest February 28, 2021.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News