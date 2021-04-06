T-H golfers claim season-opening win

Tekamah-Herman’s golf team got its season off to a good start Thursday, winning a triangular meet at Oakland Golf Club.
Coach John Walford’s squad far outdistanced the runners-up from Fort Calhoun, 187-243. The host team, BRLD, did not field a full varsity team.
Brock Rogers paced the Tiger effort with his medal-winning score, a three-under par 39.
Jed Hoover and Bret Brenneis each shot a 48. Eldridge Jensen and Thatcher Zink each shot a 52,
Tekamah-Herman also claimed team honors in junior varsity play.
Caden Booth’s 55 helped the Tigers open a 259-279 margin over Calhoun’s B team. BRLD was third at 287 while a second Fort Calhoun squad completed the field at 301.
Elsewhere for the Tigers, Easton Meisenbach shot 64 while Cole Gordon came in at 68 and Matt Regalado carded a 69. Reese Hansen finished at 71, Addison Regalado came in at 84 and Julian Carpenter ended with a 95.
Following a break for Easter, the Tigers are back on the course April 7 at the Douglas County West Invitational at Valley Pines golf course in Valley.
On April 12, the Tigers host North Bend Central and West Point-Beemer for a triangular at Northridge Country Club. Tee time is 4 p.m.
On April 15, the Tigers visit Cedar View Golf Course in Laurel for the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational. A 10 a.m. tee time is indicated.