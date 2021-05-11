T-H musicians earn four top scores at district contest

Tekamah-Herman musicians and vocalists competed in the District 2, Class C Music Contest held in Oakland April 23. The Tigers recorded four Superior rankings and three second tier finishes out of the nine competitions in which they participated.
The first top score came from Alex Davis, Donnie Seeley, Hayley Niewohner, Maggie Sheets, Aubrynn Sheets, Rylee Lawson, Cole Bottger, Bret Brenneis and Lucas Niewohner. They competed as a mixed vocal ensemble performing “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” The song is a World War II novelty song written by Don Raye and Hughie Prince and popularized by The Andrews Sisters.
Also earning a top score was the vocal octet comprised of swing choir members Alex Davis, Kailey Voss, Hayley Niewohner, Jenna Voskamp, Maggie Sheets, Aubrynn Sheets, Brynn Schmidt and Rylee Lawson. They performed “Take Me Home” by the a cappella group Pentatonix.
The vocal sextet, The Bellas, earned their top finish performing the Campfire Version of Pitch Perfect’s “Cups (When I’m Gone)”. The Bellas are Alex Davis, Donnie Seeley, Hayley Niewohner, Maggie Sheets, Aubrynn Sheets and Rylee Lawson.
The final top finish for Tekamah-Herman came from soloist Madison Geis, who sang “Tu Lo Sai” (translates to: “You Know Full Well”) an Italian art song from Baroque composer Guiseppe Torelli.
Swing choir members Alex Davis, Kailey Voss, Hayley Niewohner, Jenna Voskamp, Maggie Sheets, Aubrynn Sheets, Brynn Schmidt, Rylee Lawson, Cole Bottger and Bret Brenneis, competed as a mixed vocal ensemble. They barely missed a top finish (by one point) with their performance of material from “Hamilton.”
The vocal quartet of Aubrynn Sheets, Cole Bottger, Bret Brenneis and Lucas Niewohner also missed top honors by one point. They had performed Deke Sharon’s arrangement of “Good Ol’ Acapella.”
Madison Geis and Donnie Seeley performed as a flute duet. They earned a second tier finish. Madison Geis and Joseph Newins sang a duet version of the folk song “Remember Me,” while Jarrvis Keller and Joseph Newins sand “She Walks in Beauty.”
Only immediate family was allowed to attend the district competition performances. They also did not allow large groups to perform. So, Tekamah-Herman had a smaller amount of entries in small groups this year, said THHS vocal music instructor Shelly Niewohner.
Some of the contest material and a wide variety of other selections, will be on display at the school’s annual Jazz N Stuff concert set 7 7 p.m. tonight, May 11, in the high school auditorium.
The public is invited to attend but all who attend are asked to wear a mask.