Preparations for the new school year at Tekamah-Herman Schools are steadily progressing according to Superintendent Dan Gross.
He told the Board of Education at its meeting Aug. 10, that the Safe Return to School Plan is being implemented, but that a degree of flexibility will be required to make swift modifications as needed throughout the school year.
“The plan really is a working document,” Gross said. “We will need to make adjustments as we go.”
After speaking with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department earlier in the week, he said he still felt confident of a 100 percent capacity start on Aug. 20. He acknowledged that things could certainly change, however.
“We may go from 100 percent to zero percent,” Gross said. “We may go back and forth all year long.”
Still, the superintendent said contingencies for such occasions have been laid out to facilitate changes and make things go as smoothly as possible for staff, students and families. He mentioned that if the COVID situation develops to a point that virtual learning becomes necessary prior to the Tekamah-Herman start date of Aug. 20, he recommends pushing the student start date to the Tuesday after Labor Day.
A very minimal number of students with special circumstances will begin the school year utilizing the upgraded virtual learning option, he said. As the year advances, cases will be reviewed on an individual basis.
As far as sporting events and other activities, COVID has restricted attendance. Volleyball games and the One-Act plays will be especially impacted, he said.
Looking to the future, the board received an update on the building project from Dan Ridder, project manager for Haussmann Construction in La Vista. He said the power lines should be coming down in the next couple of weeks as NPPD relocates to underground lines. Construction is slated to begin as early as mid-September, he said.
“The budgeting looks positive. We have received multiple bids from construction companies,” Ridder said. “We feel really good about companies being hungry for work, as that usually translates into favorable numbers for taxpayers.”
In other school board business:
—The board voted to approve the purchase of the policy service from KSB School Law in Lincoln. The last time the policy was comprehensively reviewed and updated was at least 15 years ago, Gross said. The service will cost the district $9,500.
—Approved a new Title IX policy updated with new federal policy changes. The new Title IX document will be posted on the school’s Web site and in staff and student handbooks, Gross said.
—Voted to reject both bids received by the Building and Grounds Committee for the proposed moving of the maintenance shed. This was due to irregularities in the bids, Gross said.
—Set a budget hearing meeting for Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m.
“There is a lot going on and we are super-busy,” Gross said. “We’re all going to be okay. Right now, there is a lot of stressing over the COVID situation; things will get better as we go.”