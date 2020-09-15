You love to fish. It’s how you enjoy a beautiful day, and how you relax after a stressful week. It’s an excuse to spend time outdoors, away from screens and obligations. And it’s the very best way you know to spend quality time with your favorite people. Fishing is where you share old memories and create new ones.
For a second year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission challenges you to introduce someone to fishing. They challenge you to share your passion with someone you care about. It doesn’t matter if they’ve never fished before, or if they’ve just fallen out of the habit. Take ’em fishing. You’ll be glad you did.
First, the commission wants you take its pledge to show your commitment to taking someone fishing this year and helping keep the sport of fishing alive and well in Nebraska. Those who take the pledge can receive a pin or sticker.
When you introduce – or reintroduce – someone new to fishing, snap a photo and fill out the form available on the commission’s Web Site: outdoornebraska.gov/takeemfishing. You’ll be registered to win great prizes, including 2020 Bass Tracker Classic XL boat with trailer, a kayak, $500 Scheels gift cards, weekend stay at a Nebraska state park and more!
Each time you go, submit a photo of yourself fishing with the person you took, tell them about your trip, and you’ll be automatically registered into the Take ’em Fishing drawing. Prize winners will be contacted by Nebraska Game and Parks and announced on social media.
Send teh photo and teh Plaindealer and you may find your new fishing buddy in the paper.
Remember to buy your Nebraska fishing permit online, if you haven’t already. Youth 15 years old and younger do not need a permit.
Anglers help maintain the health of Nebraska’s lakes, streams and rivers. Money generated through the sale of fishing permits and aquatic habitat stamps is used to maintain healthy fisheries in Nebraska water bodies, and to improve access for anglers.
Family Friendly Lakes, like Summit Lake, are great for new anglers. These locations have a combination of barrier-free fishing access, fishing piers, fishing trails, groomed park areas, concessions, playgrounds, picnic shelters and highly maintained fish populations. The commission has an interactive map to locate family friendly lakes. You can also check the latest Fishing Guide for lakes with a Family-Friendly Lake designation.