 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tammy Frye

Frye obit

Funeral services for Tammy (Method) Frye were held April 11, 2022, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial was in Herman Cemetery. The Blair woman passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at her home. She was 63.

Tammy Sue (Method) Frye was born April 29, 1958, to Garold “Jerry” and Carolyn (Kazy) Method in Sacramento, California.

Tammy attended Tekamah-Herman Schools, graduating in 1976. She married Stanley “Cork” Frye in 1979. Together, they raised their three children: Angela, Nichole Kendra and Aliah. They made their home in Blair.

Tammy had a heart of gold, working in nursing for most of her career. Her greatest love, pride and joy was her family.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Allen Method; stepdad, Bob Callahan; sisters-in-law, Rose Ackerman, Betty Grady, Kathy Frye and Mary Snyder; brothers-in-law, Harold “Punky” Frye, Robert Frye and Monte Frye.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley “Cork” Frye; daughters, Angela (Jessie) Talley, Nichole Frye, Kendra Frye and Aliah; stepchildren, Stan Kocher, Charity Wahlers and Susan Frye Cady; mother, Carol Callahan; father, Garold (Barb) Method; special niece, who was like a daughter, Shannon (Clint) Smeal; brother, Gerald “Sonny” (Jamie) Method; sister-in-law, Alice Gorman; brother-in-law, George Ackerman; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

People are also reading…

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dwain Anderson

Dwain Anderson

Memorial services for Dwain R. Anderson were held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Salem Covenant Church, rural Oakland. Burial was in Salem Cemete…

Angela Bryan

Angela Bryan

A celebration of the life of Angela Bryan was held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Burial will be at a later …

Catherine Swanson

Catherine Swanson

Funeral services for Catherine L. Swanson were held April 4, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill. Burial will be in Walthill’s Evergr…

Lions Club to mark its centennial

Lions Club to mark its centennial

It’s time for a birthday party. They’re even bringing a cake. A really big cake—like three and a half feet high and just as big through the mi…

Golfers post wins in opener

Golfers post wins in opener

Tekamah-Herman’s golf team got its season off to a big start Thursday, sweeping to team and individual honors in triangular play at River Wild…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News